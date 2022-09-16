BOLD & SEXY video: Esha Gupta flaunts her voluptuous body in her latest Instagram reel-WATCH

Esha Gupta posted bold images and a video from her most recent photoshoot on Instagram. The actress' most recent Instagram photo stunned her followers.

Fans and followers of Esha Gupta enjoy her Instagram posts. Everybody is in awe of the actress from Aashram when she publishes the sexiest images and videos of herself on social media.



Maintaining the trend, Esha posted a few seductive images from her most recent photo shoot on social media. These images will leave you weak in the knees. (WATCH VIDEO)

Zooming in on Esha's low-cut, cleavage-baring blouse in the first image. Continue scrolling to see the actress from Raaz 3 adopting a seductive position during the picture session. (WATCH VIDEO)



In her most recent Instagram photos, the actress exuded oomph while wearing a couture shirt studded with stones. The actress is seen flaunting her studded bracelet and matching earrings during the shoot, which appears to be for a jewellery company.



Numerous Esha's supporters commented on the photo-sharing website's comments section shortly after the pictures were uploaded, praising their favourite actress.



Esha Gupta's comment section was inundated with heart and fire emojis while one admirer remarked, "Wow."



Every time she posts one of her gorgeous photos, Esha sweeps social media by storm. Esha is one of the rare actors who has the sass and fashion sense to dress up in ethnic, casual, or formal wear with equal panache.

The Jannat 2 astonished her admirers on Sunday when she posted a film of herself suited out like a contemporary bride on Instagram.



The video was taken during a picture session for a wedding magazine. Esha posed as a lovely bride and provided key bridal design pointers for all the prospective brides to refer to in the photos, appearing as bizarre as ever in a purple lehenga. Also Read: Pictures: Urfi Javed trolled for showing bra and underwear at a movie screening

In the video, we saw the actress spinning in a stunning lehenga and mesmerising her admirers as she struck various positions for the camera. Also Read: Bikini pictures, videos: Sunny Leone enjoying vacay in Maldives

