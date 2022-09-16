Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bikini pictures, videos: Sunny Leone enjoying vacay in Maldives; 41-year-old looks perfect in swimwear (WATCH)

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

    Sunny Leone recently made headlines when she posted photos of herself in a swimsuit relaxing in the sun. The actress and her husband, Daniel Weber, are now on vacation there.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sunny Leone is torching the internet with her seductive photos in chic bikinis. The actress has shared several picturesque pictures while on holiday with her husband Daniel Weiber in the Maldives. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sunny uploaded pictures of herself wearing a stunning, multicoloured bikini in front of the beach and some trees on her Instagram account. (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She captioned the photo, showcasing her gorgeous form and curves, "Such a cute swimsuit. saved my shoulders and arms from burning! Thanks." (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The "Ragini MMS 2" actress could be seen posing in the photos at a beach in the Maldives while wearing a vibrant bikini. (Video)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans flooded the comment area with red heart and fire emojis as soon as the model released these photos. One of your fans wrote, "Mam, you are my inspiration." "Superrrr sexy," remarked another admirer.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sunny Leone also uploaded a video of herself and her hubby taking in the beach fire display along with the bikini photos.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She added, "I'm sharing the footage." "The fire show! The one-man show was fantastic. Thank you for the fire display and private beach meal! I'll never forget this evening! @dirrty99."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With her Maldives diaries, Sunny Leone is making us crave like crazy. She has consistently posted images and videos of the island nation.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sunny is killing it while on vacation, displaying her hourglass form and posing in bikinis by the water. Also Read: SEXY videos and pictures: Ameesha Patel flaunts her busty assets and curves in bikini-

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 41-year-old actress is seen in a string of photos she shared showing her toned body in a pink floral bikini set from the swimwear line Angel Croshet as she posed for the camera near the beach. Also Read: Pictures: Urfi Javed trolled for showing bra and underwear at a movie screening

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan show to premiere on THIS date here is when and where you can watch it drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s show to premiere on THIS date; here’s when and where you can watch it

    Probe against 'Sairat' actor Suraj Pawar in an alleged cheating case drb

    Probe against 'Sairat' actor Suraj Pawar in an alleged cheating case

    Nick Jonas Birthday Before Priyanka Chopra singer actor was in love with these women drb

    Nick Jonas Birthday: Before Priyanka Chopra, singer-actor was in love with these women

    Justin Bieber India tour cancelled Here is the reason drb

    Justin Bieber’s India tour cancelled? Here’s the reason

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case I am a victim says Nora Fatehi to EOW drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ‘I am a victim’, says Nora Fatehi to EOW

    Recent Stories

    Congress suspends 3 workers over forced donation for Bharat Jodo Yatra - adt

    Congress suspends 3 workers over forced donation for Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Gautam Adani becomes second richest man in the world surpasses Bernard Arnault Jeff bezos Report gcw

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani becomes second richest man in the world: Report

    Video Check out Deepika Padukone's closet; actress is all set for thrift sale- take a look RBA

    (Video) Check out Deepika Padukone's closet; actress is all set for thrift SALE- take a look

    PM Modi s 72nd birthday Delhi restaurant to launch 56 inch Modi ji thali gcw

    PM Modi's 72nd birthday: Delhi restaurant to launch '56-inch Modi ji' thali

    Meet the eight Namibian cheetahs that will roar in India drb

    Meet the eight Namibian cheetahs that will run on the Indian grasslands after 70 years

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon