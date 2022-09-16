Bikini pictures, videos: Sunny Leone enjoying vacay in Maldives; 41-year-old looks perfect in swimwear (WATCH)
Sunny Leone recently made headlines when she posted photos of herself in a swimsuit relaxing in the sun. The actress and her husband, Daniel Weber, are now on vacation there.
Sunny Leone is torching the internet with her seductive photos in chic bikinis. The actress has shared several picturesque pictures while on holiday with her husband Daniel Weiber in the Maldives.
Sunny uploaded pictures of herself wearing a stunning, multicoloured bikini in front of the beach and some trees on her Instagram account. (Video)
She captioned the photo, showcasing her gorgeous form and curves, "Such a cute swimsuit. saved my shoulders and arms from burning! Thanks." (Video)
The "Ragini MMS 2" actress could be seen posing in the photos at a beach in the Maldives while wearing a vibrant bikini. (Video)
Fans flooded the comment area with red heart and fire emojis as soon as the model released these photos. One of your fans wrote, "Mam, you are my inspiration." "Superrrr sexy," remarked another admirer.
Sunny Leone also uploaded a video of herself and her hubby taking in the beach fire display along with the bikini photos.
She added, "I'm sharing the footage." "The fire show! The one-man show was fantastic. Thank you for the fire display and private beach meal! I'll never forget this evening! @dirrty99."
With her Maldives diaries, Sunny Leone is making us crave like crazy. She has consistently posted images and videos of the island nation.
Sunny is killing it while on vacation, displaying her hourglass form and posing in bikinis by the water. Also Read: SEXY videos and pictures: Ameesha Patel flaunts her busty assets and curves in bikini-
The 41-year-old actress is seen in a string of photos she shared showing her toned body in a pink floral bikini set from the swimwear line Angel Croshet as she posed for the camera near the beach. Also Read: Pictures: Urfi Javed trolled for showing bra and underwear at a movie screening