Pictures: Urfi Javed trolled for showing bra and underwear at a movie screening

Urfi Javed attended the screening of ‘Middle-Class Love’ that was held at a theatre in Mumbai on Thursday night. The actor wore a tiny crop top paired with risky low-waist jeans that showed off her lingerie. After the actor’s video made rounds on social media, trolls once attacked her for wearing revealing clothes.

Urfi Javed always remains in the headlines for her sartorial choices. Not only does she make it to the news for her fashion but is also attacked massively by the rolls. Urfi keeps sharing pictures and videos on her social media account. Although her claim to fame is her stint with Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi’s real popularity came with her fashion sense. The actor is always spotted wearing revealing dresses that bring her all the attention. While many hate her fashion and some also appreciate it, there is no denying that none can ignore the attention that Urfi grabs with her sheer boldness.

Continuing wither streak of wearing clothes that appeal to her, irrespective of what the trolls may think, Urfi Javed, attended a film screening in clothes that revealed her lingerie. A video of the same, shared by paparazzo Varinder Chawla, has also been going viral on social media. ALSO READ: Nick Jonas Birthday: Before Priyanka Chopra, singer-actor was in love with these women

In the video shared by the paparazzo on his Instagram handle, Urfi Javed can be seen wearing a tiny crop top over a purple bralette. She paired this look with grey-coloured jumpers that showed off her bikini bottom. As soon as Urfi arrived at the screening venue, she greeted the paps and also posed for them. ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ‘I am a victim’, says Nora Fatehi to EOW

After watching this latest video of Urfi Javed, people are seen lashing out at her on social media. One of the users asked her to visit a mental hospital while another said that she has been spoiling her family’s name. This is not the first time that Urfi has been trolled for her fashion. In fact, every time Urfi’s pictures or videos made their way to social media, the actor has been attacked mercilessly for her fashion. However, that has not deterred the negative feedback.

