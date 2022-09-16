Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Urfi Javed trolled for showing bra and underwear at a movie screening

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

    Urfi Javed attended the screening of ‘Middle-Class Love’ that was held at a theatre in Mumbai on Thursday night. The actor wore a tiny crop top paired with risky low-waist jeans that showed off her lingerie. After the actor’s video made rounds on social media, trolls once attacked her for wearing revealing clothes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed always remains in the headlines for her sartorial choices. Not only does she make it to the news for her fashion but is also attacked massively by the rolls. Urfi keeps sharing pictures and videos on her social media account. Although her claim to fame is her stint with Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi’s real popularity came with her fashion sense. The actor is always spotted wearing revealing dresses that bring her all the attention. While many hate her fashion and some also appreciate it, there is no denying that none can ignore the attention that Urfi grabs with her sheer boldness.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Continuing wither streak of wearing clothes that appeal to her, irrespective of what the trolls may think, Urfi Javed, attended a film screening in clothes that revealed her lingerie. A video of the same, shared by paparazzo Varinder Chawla, has also been going viral on social media.

    ALSO READ: Nick Jonas Birthday: Before Priyanka Chopra, singer-actor was in love with these women

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    In the video shared by the paparazzo on his Instagram handle, Urfi Javed can be seen wearing a tiny crop top over a purple bralette. She paired this look with grey-coloured jumpers that showed off her bikini bottom. As soon as Urfi arrived at the screening venue, she greeted the paps and also posed for them.

    ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ‘I am a victim’, says Nora Fatehi to EOW

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    After watching this latest video of Urfi Javed, people are seen lashing out at her on social media. One of the users asked her to visit a mental hospital while another said that she has been spoiling her family’s name. This is not the first time that Urfi has been trolled for her fashion. In fact, every time Urfi’s pictures or videos made their way to social media, the actor has been attacked mercilessly for her fashion. However, that has not deterred the negative feedback.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Meanwhile, someone at an event had commented on her clothes, after which Urfi was also seen raging badly at the paparazzi. Previously also, the actor has gotten into several arguments on social media, including some exchanges of words with celebrities.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nick Jonas Birthday Before Priyanka Chopra singer actor was in love with these women drb

    Nick Jonas Birthday: Before Priyanka Chopra, singer-actor was in love with these women

    Justin Bieber India tour cancelled Here is the reason drb

    Justin Bieber’s India tour cancelled? Here’s the reason

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case I am a victim says Nora Fatehi to EOW drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ‘I am a victim’, says Nora Fatehi to EOW

    Koffee With Karan 7 Shah Rukh Khan to appear with wife Gauri sur

    Koffee With Karan 7: Shah Rukh Khan to appear with wife Gauri?

    It is official Sonakshi Sinha is dating Zaheer Iqbal Varun Sharma confirms their relationship status drb

    Varun Sharma calls Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal 'blockbuster jodi'; confirms their relationship?

    Recent Stories

    football uefa nations league unl Is Cristiano Ronaldo low Manchester United game-time a worry for Portugal boss Fernando Santos?-ayh

    Is Cristiano Ronaldo's low Man United game-time a worry for Portugal boss Fernando Santos?

    Centre revises definition of small companies; more firms to have reduced compliance burden AJR

    Centre revises definition of small companies; more firms to have reduced compliance burden

    CUET UG 2022 result declared: Over 19000 candidates scored 100 percentile, check details

    CUET UG 2022 result declared: Over 19000 candidates scored 100 percentile, check details

    Meet Sajal Aly Pakistani actor is in love with Aryan Khan drb

    Meet Sajal Aly; Pakistani actor is in love with Aryan Khan?

    PM Modi to release cheetahs to Kuno National Park: Here's all you need to know AJR

    PM Modi to release cheetahs to Kuno National Park: Here's all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon