SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's romantic song you can't miss

Bhojpuri song lovers and fans of Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh are amazed to see the romantic dance of their favourite stars in the song 'Bhar Jata Dhodi Me Pasina' from the film Pawan Raja

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

One of the most loved couples in the Bhojpuri industry is Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh, the genre's superstars. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs on social media continue to become popular.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

A song from "Bhar Jata Dhodi Me Pasina" is attracting fans' attention on YouTube. Fans are stunt by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The duo gave the song a fantastic dancing performance. Social media users are rapidly spreading this song, and they seem to enjoy this couple's romance very much. 12,560,545 people have seen the video as of right now.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This song is spreading like wildfire. Both Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh have enormous fan bases. Also Read: Was Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh dating Pawan Singh?

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

They are the Bhojpuri industry's most adored actors. They certainly make the videos worth viewing, thanks to their incredible chemistry. Also Read: Akshara Singh viral MMS TRUTH: Bhojpuri actress' steamy video LEAKED online

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The crowd loves the on-screen couple Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh because they are the most romantic. Even though this couple hasn't been filmed together much since their scandals, interest in them among viewers hasn't subsided, and this film is in high demand.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song was sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. Song lyrics were written by Chhotan Manish and music director is Abhinash Jha "Ghunghuru Ji".



Photo Courtesy: YouTube