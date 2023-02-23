Bhojpuri VIRAL Holi video: Yamini Singh, Khesari Lal's romantic ‘Holi Mein Aas Ba’ is perfect for festival

Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Yamini Singh's hot chemistry on 'Holi Mein Aas Ba' goes viral; watch the video that captures the festival's soul.

Holi is the festival of colours, and Bhojpuri songs lend the right flavour to the festivities. Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal is now making news for his new Holi songs, which are published regularly for the enjoyment of fans.

Khesari Lal Yadav's new song Holi Mein Aas Ba’ is again causing a social media stir. Take a look at the song here (WATCH)

Khesari Lal's latest Holi song, 'Holi Mein Aas Ba,' shatters all Internet records. The actor appears in the film with Bhojpuri actress Yamini Singh.

In the song, they are shown romancing each other. In the video, Yamini Singh looks stunning in a white lehenga, while Khesari Lal looks dashing in a yellow t-shirt. Their chemistry is quite popular among fans.



The song has gone viral on YouTube. It has received 396,939 views to date, for those who are unaware.

Supporters may also be seen leaving comments on the video. You can't keep your gaze away from the explosive chemistry.

Khesari Lal has also contributed their vocals to this song. The song is written by Shubham Sigriwal. Also Read: Video: Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj files complaint against Ahmed Raja for this reason

