Disha Patani shocks fans with her latest BOLD bikini post

Disha Patani is a true blue quintessential fashionista whose sensually sizzling pictures always elevate the fashion game on social media and soar the temperature high on Instagram.

Disha Patani is a well-known actress in the Bollywood industry. The actress has appeared in many hit films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, Kung Fu: Yoga, Bharat, Malang, Radhe, and Baaghi 3.

The actress often keeps dropping hot and stunning pictures of herself in a bikini and other ensemble outfits that raise the heat on Instagram. She always serves a dose of hotness and allure by posting mesmerizing images of herself in intriguing ensemble outfits. Her global fandom always showers their love and applauds the diva star in the comments section.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha Patani has dropped a new post. But in this post, Disha Patani, the brand ambassador of the internationally loved and iconic brand Calvin Klein in India, has posted a temperature-soaring picture of herself on the 'gram.

In the image, we can see Disha Patani proudly flaunting her well-toned body and physique on social media. She gives her fans a dose of hotness by flaunting her toned stomach, hands, and legs. Disha is wearing a leather-based cream color one-shoulder bra. It has a deep cut to show her cleavage.

Disha Patani has completed her look with cream-colored Calvin Klein underwear with a bold black stripe with Calvin Klein written on it. Giving a scintillating and desirable pose as she looks towards the camera, Disha is holding her black and grey colored printed Calvin Klein pants that have grey colored design work on them.

Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and posted this picture. Her caption for this post read, "Hey, Mumbai! Can't wait to see you all tomorrow at @calvinklein store at 4 PM on 24th February in Jio world drive mall, BKC! #MyCalvins."

On the work front, Disha has an exciting lineup of films. The stunning Bollywood starlet will next appear in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, followed by her much-awaited pan-Indian Tamil debut film Suriya 42 alongside Suriya and the much-anticipated actioner-fantasy adventure film Project K alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. She recently appeared in Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor and several others.

