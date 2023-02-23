Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani shocks fans with her latest BOLD bikini post

    Disha Patani is a true blue quintessential fashionista whose sensually sizzling pictures always elevate the fashion game on social media and soar the temperature high on Instagram.

    Disha Patani shocks fans with her latest BOLD bikini post vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    Disha Patani is a well-known actress in the Bollywood industry. The actress has appeared in many hit films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, Kung Fu: Yoga, Bharat, Malang, Radhe, and Baaghi 3.

    The actress often keeps dropping hot and stunning pictures of herself in a bikini and other ensemble outfits that raise the heat on Instagram. She always serves a dose of hotness and allure by posting mesmerizing images of herself in intriguing ensemble outfits. Her global fandom always showers their love and applauds the diva star in the comments section.

    ALSO READ: Photos: Esha Gupta goes braless in her latest BOLD Instagram post; see to believe it

    Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha Patani has dropped a new post. But in this post, Disha Patani, the brand ambassador of the internationally loved and iconic brand Calvin Klein in India, has posted a temperature-soaring picture of herself on the 'gram. 

    In the image, we can see Disha Patani proudly flaunting her well-toned body and physique on social media. She gives her fans a dose of hotness by flaunting her toned stomach, hands, and legs. Disha is wearing a leather-based cream color one-shoulder bra. It has a deep cut to show her cleavage. 

    Disha Patani has completed her look with cream-colored Calvin Klein underwear with a bold black stripe with Calvin Klein written on it. Giving a scintillating and desirable pose as she looks towards the camera, Disha is holding her black and grey colored printed Calvin Klein pants that have grey colored design work on them. 

    Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and posted this picture. Her caption for this post read, "Hey, Mumbai! Can't wait to see you all tomorrow at @calvinklein store at 4 PM on 24th February in Jio world drive mall, BKC! #MyCalvins."

    On the work front, Disha has an exciting lineup of films. The stunning Bollywood starlet will next appear in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, followed by her much-awaited pan-Indian Tamil debut film Suriya 42 alongside Suriya and the much-anticipated actioner-fantasy adventure film Project K alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. She recently appeared in Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor and several others.

    ALSO READ: Kiara Advani spills beans on wanting husband Sidharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt as the bridesmaid

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kiara Advani spills beans on wanting husband Sidharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt as the bridesmaid vma

    Kiara Advani spills beans on wanting husband Sidharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt as the bridesmaid

    Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu: Bhavana Menon to make a comeback; bestie Manju Warrier sends kisses RBA

    Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu: Bhavana Menon to make a comeback; bestie Manju Warrier sends kisses

    Post 'invasion of privacy' is Alia Bhatt avoiding paparazzis? Take a look vma

    Post 'invasion of privacy' is Alia Bhatt avoiding paparazzis? Take a look

    Rashmika Mandanna at Milan Fashion Week: Actress poses with Korean star Jung Il-woo and Thai star Kanawut Traipipattanapong RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna at Milan Fashion Week: Actress poses with Korean star Jung Il-woo and Thai star Kanawut

    Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer : Rani Mukerji plays a distressed mother separated from her children in this powerful film RBA

    Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji plays distressed mother separated from her kids in this powerful film

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp update Messaging app upcoming feature may soon allow iPhone users to edit sent texts gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app's upcoming feature may soon allow iPhone users to edit sent texts

    Oversight Committee gets two more weeks to complete probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    Oversight Committee gets two more weeks to complete probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

    GATE 2023: Answer key objection window opens at gate.iitk.ac.in; know steps to challenge - adt

    GATE 2023: Answer key objection window opens at gate.iitk.ac.in; know steps to challenge

    Video Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj files complaint against Ahmed Raja for this reason; singer arrested RBA

    Video: Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj files complaint against Ahmed Raja for this reason; singer arrested

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I am playing till 2024 - David Warner vows to continue playing limited-overs if snubbed of Test spot-ayh

    'I'm playing till 2024' - David Warner vows to continue playing limited-overs if snubbed of Test spot

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon