Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj files complaint against Ahmed Raja for this reason; singer arrested

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 4:28 PM IST

    Singer Ahmed Raja is a resident of Kajipur. This address falls within the jurisdiction of the Simri police station. An FIR was filed in connection with the singing of an obscene song in an album on Shilpi Raj.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Police arrested a Bhojpuri singer in Bihar. Police have arrested the singer in a case of Shilpi Raj. SP Manish Kumar gave information about this by holding a press conference. Most of these songs have a double meaning and now the police have become very strict about those who make such songs. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    An FIR was filed in connection with the singing of indecent songs in an album on Shilpi Raj. Ahmed Raja, the detained singer, is a resident of Kajipur, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Simri police station. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Ahmed Raja reportedly admitted his mistake after being caught. According to reports, vulgar language was used for Shilpi in Ahmed's song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    According to reports, a letter has also been sent stating that action would be taken if double-meaning or obscene music is played in public or private on the occasion of Holi and marriage. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The cyber cell, led by the constable superintendent, also conducts special surveillance on social media. Strict legal action has been taken against people who post music on social media that disrupt social peace.
     

    Let us inform you that these days along with social media, people are openly making obscene and songs with someone's name or caste. In the letter, strict legal action has been taken against those who upload songs that disturb social harmony on social media. Earlier also, arrests have been made in such cases.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Kiara Advani spills beans on wanting husband Sidharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt as the bridesmaid vma

    Kiara Advani spills beans on wanting husband Sidharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt as the bridesmaid

    Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu: Bhavana Menon to make a comeback; bestie Manju Warrier sends kisses RBA

    Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu: Bhavana Menon to make a comeback; bestie Manju Warrier sends kisses

    Post 'invasion of privacy' is Alia Bhatt avoiding paparazzis? Take a look vma

    Post 'invasion of privacy' is Alia Bhatt avoiding paparazzis? Take a look

    Rashmika Mandanna at Milan Fashion Week: Actress poses with Korean star Jung Il-woo and Thai star Kanawut Traipipattanapong RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna at Milan Fashion Week: Actress poses with Korean star Jung Il-woo and Thai star Kanawut

    Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer : Rani Mukerji plays a distressed mother separated from her children in this powerful film RBA

    Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji plays distressed mother separated from her kids in this powerful film

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I am playing till 2024 - David Warner vows to continue playing limited-overs if snubbed of Test spot-ayh

    'I'm playing till 2024' - David Warner vows to continue playing limited-overs if snubbed of Test spot

    Apple iPhone 15 may get USB C port dynamic island more Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 may get USB-C port, dynamic island & more: Report

    Pawan Khera arrest: Supreme Court grants interim bail; to hear plea on FIRs on February 28 AJR

    Pawan Khera arrest: Supreme Court grants interim bail; to hear plea on FIRs on February 28

    Congress president Kharge slams Centre on Pawan Khera's arrest, says 'India now a Hitlershahi' AJR

    Congress president Kharge slams Centre on Pawan Khera's arrest, says 'India now a Hitlershahi'

    Kiara Advani spills beans on wanting husband Sidharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt as the bridesmaid vma

    Kiara Advani spills beans on wanting husband Sidharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt as the bridesmaid

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon