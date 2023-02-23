Video: Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj files complaint against Ahmed Raja for this reason; singer arrested

Singer Ahmed Raja is a resident of Kajipur. This address falls within the jurisdiction of the Simri police station. An FIR was filed in connection with the singing of an obscene song in an album on Shilpi Raj.

Police arrested a Bhojpuri singer in Bihar. Police have arrested the singer in a case of Shilpi Raj. SP Manish Kumar gave information about this by holding a press conference. Most of these songs have a double meaning and now the police have become very strict about those who make such songs.

An FIR was filed in connection with the singing of indecent songs in an album on Shilpi Raj. Ahmed Raja, the detained singer, is a resident of Kajipur, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Simri police station. (WATCH VIDEO)



Ahmed Raja reportedly admitted his mistake after being caught. According to reports, vulgar language was used for Shilpi in Ahmed's song.

According to reports, a letter has also been sent stating that action would be taken if double-meaning or obscene music is played in public or private on the occasion of Holi and marriage.

The cyber cell, led by the constable superintendent, also conducts special surveillance on social media. Strict legal action has been taken against people who post music on social media that disrupt social peace.

