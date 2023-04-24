Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Sanchita Banerjee, Nirahua's song ‘Chumma Chapkauwa’ is too HOT to handle-WATCH

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    Sanchita Banerjee sexy video: Nirahua's naughty antics on 'Chumma Chapkauwa' tease the actress will make their fans go crazy; take a look

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua, is making waves once again with his latest video for the song "Chumma Chapkauwa."


     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and actress Sanchita Banerjee appear in the video on their first-night shot. Nirahua begins to tease Sanchita with his hot antics, and the video evolves into a hot dance performance. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The audience loved Nirahua and Sanchita's dance moves in the song, with many hailing their hot performance.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video has been extensively shared on social media platforms and has received thousands of views in the hours since its publication.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua's admirers will enjoy the video since he appears in his typical fun-loving and adorable persona. As they dance to the song's beats, Nirahua and Sanchita's chemistry is evident. Also Read: Rita Ora HOT Photos: Singer flaunts luscious body in scintillating bikini outfits

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Sanchita Banerjee transforms from a wedded bride to a sizzling dancer in a gorgeous avatar. The song is from the hit film Nirahua Hindustani 2.  Also Read: Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans in risque gun-shaped pasties on breast (PICTURES)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aryan Khan makes big debut as director by directing his father, Shah Rukh Khan vma

    Aryan Khan makes big debut as director by directing his father, Shah Rukh Khan

    Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 first reactions: Critics hail Marvel fantasy adventure film as 'epic' vma

    Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 first reactions: Critics hail Marvel fantasy adventure film as 'epic'

    Ram Charan, Upasana's baby shower pictures with Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza go viral ADC

    Ram Charan, Upasana's baby shower pictures with Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza go viral

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant is all set for Olympics 2024; here's what we know RBA

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant is all set for Olympics 2024; here's what we know

    Aadujeevitham controversy: Amala Paul talks about her lip lock scene with Prithviraj Sukumaran RBA

    Aadujeevitham controversy: Amala Paul talks about her lip lock scene with Prithviraj Sukumaran

    Recent Stories

    Aryan Khan makes big debut as director by directing his father, Shah Rukh Khan vma

    Aryan Khan makes big debut as director by directing his father, Shah Rukh Khan

    No curfew no danga UP main sab changa UP CM Yogi Adityanath video goes viral gcw

    'No curfew, no danga, UP main sab changa': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's video goes viral

    Vande Bharat Express gets tremendous response in Kerala; Tickets sold out till May 1 anr

    Vande Bharat Express gets tremendous response in Kerala; Tickets sold out till May 1

    Sachin Tendulkar turns 50: Virender Sehwag 'Shirshasana' and Triple H lead birthday wishes for Master Blaster (WATCH)-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar turns 50: Sehwag's 'Shirshasana' and Triple H lead birthday wishes for Master Blaster (WATCH)

    Sudan Crisis: Story of two rival generals and their desire for power

    Sudan Crisis: Story of two rival generals and their desire for power

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon