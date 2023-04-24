Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans in risque gun-shaped pasties on breast (PICTURES)

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

    Urfi Javed is back at it again. The style diva shocked fans in bold gun-shaped pasties on her breasts as she got papped in the city.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The style diva Urfi Javed is loved for her quirky and distinctive sartorial choices by all the stars and fashion designers who want her to be their showstopper and muse to launch their new collection. This time, she shocked fans with gun-shaped pasties on her breasts at a sighting in the city.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed looked stunning in gun-shaped pasties on her breasts and completed the risque outfit with a black-colored short embroidered work skirt.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed debuted this new DIY and quirky outfit look wherein she donned gun-shaped pasties on her breasts with a short black embroidered skirt today as she got papped by the paps in the city, and it is a big yay this time.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed looks drop-dead gorgeous and beautiful in quirky black gun-shaped pasties on her breasts with a short-black embroidered skirt.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed, the DIY fashionista, is a brand and big name today whose outfits go viral in just a few minutes on all the social media platforms. The actress's this look in black gun-shaped pasties on her breasts with a short-black embroidered skirt is hot and alluring.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed looks sensational with her luscious body and scintillating poses donning black gun-shaped pasties on her breasts with a short-black embroidered skirt.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed's new look screams a mix of fashion and boldness which can redefine the tones and style trends. She has caught our attention with black gun-shaped pasties on her breasts with a short-black embroidered skirt.

    article_image8

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed has gained more name, fame, and prominence after her hottest ever DIRTY Magazine cover shoot and, this new outfit wherein she dons black gun-shaped pasties on her breasts with a short-black embroidered skirt is sensational.

