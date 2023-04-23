Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rita Ora HOT Photos: Singer flaunts luscious body in scintillating bikini outfits

    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 7:18 PM IST

    Best known for her songs like Let you love me, Anywhere, R.I.P., MTV VMA winner and British singer Rita Ora's Instagram feed is a visual delight for her fans. Here are her hottest outfit looks.

    article_image1

    Image: Rita Ora / Instagram

    Here are the most viral and sexiest outfit looks of British singer Rita Ora who has captured our attention with these scintillating snaps on Instagram.

    article_image2

    Image: Rita Ora / Instagram

    In this picture, Rita Ora looks stunning in a dark blue and mustard yellow colored bikini as she is standing on the sand and flaunting her washboard abs and cleavage.

    article_image3

    Image: Rita Ora / Instagram

    Rita Ora oozes poise and boldness in this sultry picture by showing off her abs and thighs as she relaxes on the beach sands in this dark blue and mustard yellow colored bikini.

    article_image4

    Image: Rita Ora / Instagram

    Rita Ora proves her love for beach outfits and is a fashionista as she looks sunkissed in this dark blue and mustard yellow colored bikini with wet highlighted tresses.

    article_image5

    Image: Rita Ora / Instagram

    Rita Ora looks sensational. We can not take our eyes off her in this hot dark blue and mustard yellow colored bikini outfit which is a complete stunner.

    article_image6

    Image: Rita Ora / Instagram

    Rita Ora gives style goals to her global fans dressed in this blue printed sexy crop top and risque blue bottoms in this specific picture.

    article_image7

    Image: Rita Ora / Instagram

    Rita Ora looks dazzling and captivates the attention of her fans in a silver one-shoulder bold silver shimmery top with a military green and pink colored ripped skirt that has a black border detailing work on it.

    article_image8

    Image: Rita Ora / Instagram

    Rita Ora looks drop-dead gorgeous and sexy siren in this silver and maroon-colored netted bold top, and white-maroon multi-colored skirt.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan turning chef for THIS model has made internet go into frenzy; know details vma

    Shah Rukh Khan turning chef for THIS model has made internet go into frenzy; know details

    Kareena Kapoor's nutritious breakfast diet finally disclosed - read here vma

    Kareena Kapoor's nutritious breakfast diet finally disclosed - read here

    Bandra Why watch Malayalam star Dileep's upcoming movie? Here are 7 interesting facts RBA

    Bandra: Why watch Malayalam star Dileep's upcoming movie? Here are 7 interesting facts

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Viral video sparks pregnancy rumours again; WATCH RBA

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Viral video sparks pregnancy rumours again; WATCH

    Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal strike mushy poses at Arpita-Aayush's Iftar party vma

    Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal strike mushy poses at Arpita-Aayush's Iftar party

    Recent Stories

    Tech giants continue mass layoffs; Check out the shocking figures! anr

    Tech giants continue mass layoffs; Check out the shocking figures!

    Pamela Chopra Prayer Meet: Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur and others attend RBA

    Pamela Chopra Prayer Meet: Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur and others attend

    Shah Rukh Khan turning chef for THIS model has made internet go into frenzy; know details vma

    Shah Rukh Khan turning chef for THIS model has made internet go into frenzy; know details

    IPL 2023, SRH vs DC preview: SunRsiers Hyderabad-Delhi Capitals, location, venue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, SRH vs DC: SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals eye collective batting effort

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Shubhi Sharma, Nirahua's bedroom song 'Pala Mein Laga Ke Kadi' is making fans go crazy RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Shubhi Sharma, Nirahua's bedroom song 'Pala Mein Laga Ke Kadi' is making fans go crazy

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon