    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Priti Dhayani, Pradeep Pandey's bedroom song ‘Palang Kare Hala’ goes viral on YouTube

    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Priti Dhayani's bold's song 'Palang Kare Hala' from the film 'Mai Re Mai Hamara Uhe Laiki Chahi' has set the Internet on fire; take a look 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey and Priti Dhyani's rendition of the well-known Bhojpuri song "Palang Kare Hala" has gone popular online.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The on-screen connection between the two actors is evident, and their sensual appearances add to the performance's allure. After witnessing their seductive and exciting dancing techniques, the crowd was left wanting more. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    The Bhojpuri film industry is well-known for its masala movies and lively music. One such song that has captured the Bhojpuri populace is "Palang Kare Hala."

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song has gone viral due to its quick tempo and captivating lyrics, and Pradeep Pandey and Priti Dhayani's dance performance has further added to its popularity.
     

    article_image5

    It's entertaining to see the couple do their dancing routine. They dance in perfect time with the rhythms of the song, emitting intensity and desire.

    article_image6

    Pradeep Pandey's exquisite dancing and Priti Dhayani's sexy facial expressions add to the overall appeal of the performance.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their chemistry is fantastic, and it adds to the sensuality of the dance. The video has gone viral on social media, and admirers can't get enough of it.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The comments section is flooded with congratulations, fire, and loving emojis.

