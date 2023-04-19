Bhojpuri SEXY video: Priti Dhayani, Pradeep Pandey's bedroom song ‘Palang Kare Hala’ goes viral on YouTube

Bhojpuri actress Priti Dhayani's bold's song 'Palang Kare Hala' from the film 'Mai Re Mai Hamara Uhe Laiki Chahi' has set the Internet on fire; take a look

Pradeep Pandey and Priti Dhyani's rendition of the well-known Bhojpuri song "Palang Kare Hala" has gone popular online.

The on-screen connection between the two actors is evident, and their sensual appearances add to the performance's allure. After witnessing their seductive and exciting dancing techniques, the crowd was left wanting more. (WATCH VIDEO)

The Bhojpuri film industry is well-known for its masala movies and lively music. One such song that has captured the Bhojpuri populace is "Palang Kare Hala."

The song has gone viral due to its quick tempo and captivating lyrics, and Pradeep Pandey and Priti Dhayani's dance performance has further added to its popularity.



It's entertaining to see the couple do their dancing routine. They dance in perfect time with the rhythms of the song, emitting intensity and desire.

Pradeep Pandey's exquisite dancing and Priti Dhayani's sexy facial expressions add to the overall appeal of the performance.



Their chemistry is fantastic, and it adds to the sensuality of the dance. The video has gone viral on social media, and admirers can't get enough of it.

