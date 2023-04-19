Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ameesha Patel SEXY photos, video: Gadar actress flaunts cleavage in corset and bikini- see here

    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Ameesha Patel's bikini photos frequently go viral on the internet. She flaunts her cleavage in a corset top in her most recent post. Take a look at her gorgeous photographs.

    Ameesha Patel, a Bollywood actress, is causing a stir on the internet with her sultry video in a cleavage-baring corset top.

    In a recent video that has since gone popular on social media, Ameesha shows off her massive cleavage in a black see-through corset top and matching trousers. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Ameesha took to Instagram to post a video of herself sensuously posing in the daring dress for the camera. The video has received a great deal of attention on social media. Surprisingly, the actress chose not to include a comment box in the video. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Ameesha Patel, who frequently makes news for her stunning bikini images on Instagram, recently found herself in serious legal problems after a Ranchi civil court issued a warrant for her and her business partner Krunal in a fraud case.
     

    According to reports, a film producer, Ajay Kumar Singh, filed a lawsuit against Ameesha Patel and her partner for fraud, intimidation, and cheque bounce. Despite several summonses, Ameesha has been charged under sections 420 and 120 of the CrPC for failing to appear in court.

    The complainant claimed that Ameesha and her business partner defrauded him of Rs 2.5 crores for producing and promoting a film called Desi Magic. Ajay Kumar claims that Ameesha Patel and her business partner promised to "return the money along with interest after the film's completion, but it was never released." Also Read: NTR 30: Saif Ali Khan onboard with NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor; know interesting facts about film

    Ameesha Patel will next be seen in Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol. With the release of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, Tara Singh and Sakina's eternal love tale will be continued on the big screen. The much-anticipated romantic period drama will be released in cinemas on August 11, 2023. Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz trolled online after announcing pregnancy; fans come out in support of her

