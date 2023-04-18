Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor 7 HOT bikini pictures: Actress on cloud nine with two Telugu films; see sizzling photos

    First Published Apr 18, 2023, 8:21 PM IST

    Known for her superb acting in films like Good Luck Jerry and Mili, star in the making, actress Janhvi Kapoor always serves the hottest looks to her fans on social media. With two Telugu films, the actress is on cloud nine.

    article_image1

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor / Instagram

    One word that describes Janhvi Kapoor is sensational. If Keeping Up With the Kapoors were a thing, Janhvi would have easily been Kylie Jenner, exemplifying the global icon, Kylie's charm, and oomph. Here are seven sexy looks of Janhvi Kapoor in a bikini, who has signed not just one but two big Telugu films and is in best phase of her professional career.

    article_image2

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor / Instagram

    Janhvi proudly flaunts her natural tan in this floral bikini top and sarong. In this specific pic, she strikes a sultry pose. Janhvi marks her South debut with the highly-awaited NTR 30 alongside NTR Jr, for which she is shooting in Hyderabad.

    article_image3

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor / Instagram

    Janhvi is the IT girl of Bollywood. This neon bikini is definitely something you, too, should pack for your next vacation. Janhvi Kapoor has signed her second biggie Telugu untitledRam  actioner-entertainer film alongside RRR star Ram Charan to be helmed by noted filmmaker Sana Bucchi Babu of 'Uppena' fame, which has made her fans thrilled for the same.

    article_image4

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor / Instagram

    The beach bum, quintessential fashionista, and bollywood star in the making, Janhvi Kapoor, was seen flaunting her perfect curves in this silver monokini with glossy details. She accessorized her look with a bracelet and a statement neckpiece.

    article_image5

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor / Instagram

    If fans want to learn to be quirky and casually spill the sense. Then they should take lessons from Janhvi Kapoor in this blue ribbed bikini with a denim skirt. This look is really a mix of refreshing beach vibes and comfort.

    article_image6

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor / Instagram

    If breathtaking were a picture, this would have been it. The swimming sessions are quite rejuvenating as Janhvi looks so relaxed in a bold black bikini.

    article_image7

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor / Instagram

    Janhvi is at her sexiest when she is in water. Janhvi is sassily striking another sultry pose and we are not up for it.

