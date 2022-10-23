Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa romances Khesari Lal Yadav in swimming pool, showing off her BOLD dance moves

    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 5:19 PM IST

    Monalisa Bold avatar: Watch the most sensual video to see how Monalisa astounded her admirers with this song's boldest appearance in the song 'Ghadi Me Bajal Bate Aab Shadhe Tin' from the movie Nagin.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the boldest and most attractive actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry is Monalisa. Monalisa routinely creates risk-taking images and dancing videos that become viral on social media. Over 5.2 million Instagram users follow the actress.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also appeared in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. The actress has furthermore made an appearance on the well-known reality programme "Bigg Boss." The "Bigg Boss" viewers showed Monalisa a lot of support. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    So far, the song has received 1,805,682 views and 5.3k likes on YouTube. The song 'Ghadi Me Bajal Bate Aab Shadhe Tin' from the movie Nagin features Monalisa’s sexy and hot dance look.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song also stars Bhojpuri star Khesari lal Yadav. The Bhojpuri Queen’s moves are popular with the audience. This video has a lot of comments from fans.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Social media is something Monalisa enjoys. She communicates with her followers on social media frequently. Her captivating performances keep grabbing the attention of her audience. Also Read: Adipurush: Prabhas as Lord Ram; makers, released a new poster on actor's 43rd birthday

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans may learn about the actresses' personal and professional life through social media. To keep her admirers informed, she shared several posts and reels. Also Read: Monster review: Should you buy Mohanlal's film tickets? Is it worth your time? Know it all

