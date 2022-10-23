Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monster review: Should you buy Mohanlal's film tickets? Is it worth your time? Know it all

    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

    Monster review and box office report: Mohanlal's latest movie, Monster marks the reunion of the popular team behind the industry blockbuster Puli Murugan. Let us read what audiences and fans have to say about the movie. 

    

    Reuniting for Mohanlal's Monster is the renowned crew behind Puli Murugan, the biggest movie of its kind. This time, it appears that the group has decided to use its influence and position in the business to support a generic criminal thriller that utterly fails to captivate or engage viewers as a part of a mainstream, high-profile production. The most recent addition in the canon of Udaykrishna scripts is Monster, which is essentially built on the same pre-climax revelation pattern and is intended to distract from a lazily planned, slowly organised screenplay like his past flops like Masterpiece, Aaraathu, and many more. 
     

    

    The movie reads like a pulpy, out-of-date murder mystery that is dragged into the realm of resurrection with a sanitised take on new-age issues, presented in the most dishonest and despicable way, in a desperate attempt to be contemporary in its plastic social commentary. 
     

    

    The story revolves around Punjabi businessman Lucky Singh (Mohanlal), who travels to Kerala to close a real estate deal. On the occasion of her first wedding anniversary, Bhamini (Rose), who is driving him about the city, unwittingly draws him into the'mysterious' world of Lucky (unlucky for them). The cast includes Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, and Jess Sweejan, among others. Monster is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. 

    

    Mohanlal's Monster box office report: 
    The movie Mohanlal's Monster has been eagerly awaited. Although the movie's trailer appeared to be equally intriguing, early predictions indicate that the movie struggled to gain traction on Day 2. Conversations on Twitter imply that the movie's box office competition with Sardar and Prince could be a factor in its poor performance. According to reports, the movie has also been banned in Gulf nations. The precise numbers, however, have not yet arrived.

    

    Over 55000 tickets totaling 85.55L were sold for Mohanlal's movie on day 1 in Malayalam. According to early reports, it performed spectacularly at the box office, particularly in Kerala. The second day's box office sales in Kerala reached $3 crore. Day 2 Reported a Significant Drop.
     

    

    Mohanlal's Monster review: 

    On Twitter user wrote, "Screenplay and direction was the main villains of this movie ! They tried to include something different but it failed miserably 😐! And as per the reviews i was expecting for that electrifying climax scene but it was like “evde mass evde thilakan.jpeg “ Another said, "#Monster Drops Down, Looks like failure story continues for Mohanlal! #Padavettu Reports not reflecting in collection, No improvement."


    Anna MM Vetticad, one of the popular movie critics wrote, "My review of director #Vysakh's #Monster starring #Mohanlal and #HoneyRose: "Mohanlal’s cringey acting as a #Sikh rivals the script’s creepy homophobia." Another person wrote, "#Monster Comedy scenes were a hodgepodge of nonsense, just like the writer and director’s previous movies — vulgar, wildly unreasonable, and even cartoonish. The ending action scene is, sadly, the only part that is worth watching."

