Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush: Prabhas as Lord Ram; makers, released a new poster on actor's 43rd birthday

    Adipurush director Om Raut reveals a new poster of birthday boy Prabhas. The film will hit the big screens on January 12 next year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. 
     

    Adipurushn Prabhas as Lord Ram; makers, released a new poster on actor's 43rd birthday RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 9:57 AM IST

    One of the most eagerly awaited films is Adipurush, with Prabhas in the lead role. Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon are also cast as the key actors. The Ramayana, a Hindu mythology, inspired the Om Raut-directed film, which T-Series Films and Retrophile are making. On January 12 of the following year, it will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Adipurush's creators have shared a brand-new poster of Prabhas on social media in honour of the actor's birthday today.

    Also Read: Prabhas birthday: Here’s what makes him the top highest-paid actor in India

    Prabhas' new Adipurush poster
    Prabhas may be seen playing the part of Lord Ram in it. "Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shree Ram. #Adipurush opens IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!" the Radhe Shyam actor captioned the poster when sharing it. Prabhas in and as Adipurush Celebrating the Victory of Good Over Evil, according to his character poster. Om Raut, on the other hand, also shared Prabhas' Adipurush poster and wrote: "मिळवूनी वानरसेना राजा राम प्रगटला." The movie was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Om Raut (@omraut)

    Prabhas will portray Raghava in Adipurush, while Sunny Singh will portray Lakshman, Lord Rama's younger brother, and Saif will portray Lankesh. On October 2 in Ayodhya, the teaser for Adipurush was just presented to the public and media. The epic is supposedly being produced with a staggering budget of Rs. 500 crores, and nothing short than a visual spectacular is anticipated. Internet users, however, were not pleased with the teaser and were heavily trolling for its VFX online.

    Om Raut on criticism of Adipurush teaser
    Om Raut also responded to the criticism of the Adipurush teaser, telling Indian Express that while the responses dishearten him, he is also not surprised because the movie was created for large screens. The teaser can only be cut to a limited extent rather than being scaled down for mobile screens. The director responded, "That is something I can't control." The teaser needs to be put on YouTube to reach more people, he continued, adding that if he had the option, he would have never done so.

    Also Read: 'Adipurush' actor Prabhas to skip birthday celebrations for THIS reason

    About Adipurush: 
    The main character of the movie is Raghava (Prabhas), who goes to Lanka with his sena, which also includes Laxman and Hanuman, in order to save his wife Janaki (Kriti Sanon) from Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan), the guy who abducted her.

    In the meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in the films Salaar, starring Shruti Haasan, and Project K, starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Additionally, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and has collaborated on a supernatural action-thriller with Maruthi, the director of Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, and DVV Danayya, the producer of RRR.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2022, 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arjun Kapoor wishes Malaika Arora on her 49th birthday; actor shares a romantic photo, say 'Be Mine' RBA

    Arjun Kapoor wishes Malaika Arora on her 49th birthday; actor shares a romantic photo, say 'Be Mine'

    RRR fever takes over Japan Youtuber dances to Jr NTR Ram Charans song Naatu Naatu Watch sur

    'RRR' fever takes over Japan; Youtuber dances to Jr NTR, Ram Charan's song 'Naatu Naatu' (Watch)

    Adipurush actor Prabhas to skip birthday celebrations for THIS reason sur

    'Adipurush' actor Prabhas to skip birthday celebrations for THIS reason

    IFFI 2022 RRR The Kashmir Files among 45 films selected for the festival drb

    IFFI 2022: ‘RRR’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ among 45 films selected for the festival

    House of the Dragon: Finale episode LEAKED before its release; HBO issues statement drb

    House of the Dragon: Finale episode LEAKED before its release; HBO issues statement

    Recent Stories

    Union Home Ministry cancels FCRA license of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

    MHA cancels FCRA license of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

    Diwali 2022 Around 18 lakh diyas to be lit laser show and more Here is how Ayodhya is prepared for celebrations gcw

    Diwali 2022: Around 18 lakh diyas to be lit; laser show & more; Here's how Ayodhya is prepared for festival

    Arjun Kapoor wishes Malaika Arora on her 49th birthday; actor shares a romantic photo, say 'Be Mine' RBA

    Arjun Kapoor wishes Malaika Arora on her 49th birthday; actor shares a romantic photo, say 'Be Mine'

    Kali Chaudas/ Naraka Chaturdashi/ Bhut Chaturdashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat/timings, Puja Vidhi, and Significance RBA

    Kali Chaudas/ Naraka Chaturdashi/ Bhut Chaturdashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat/timings, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

    Kali Puja 2022: Know the date, puja timings, vidhi, and significance RBA

    Kali Puja 2022: Know the date, puja timings, vidhi, and significance

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon