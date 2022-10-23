Adipurush: Prabhas as Lord Ram; makers, released a new poster on actor's 43rd birthday

One of the most eagerly awaited films is Adipurush, with Prabhas in the lead role. Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon are also cast as the key actors. The Ramayana, a Hindu mythology, inspired the Om Raut-directed film, which T-Series Films and Retrophile are making. On January 12 of the following year, it will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Adipurush's creators have shared a brand-new poster of Prabhas on social media in honour of the actor's birthday today.

Prabhas' new Adipurush poster

Prabhas may be seen playing the part of Lord Ram in it. "Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shree Ram. #Adipurush opens IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!" the Radhe Shyam actor captioned the poster when sharing it. Prabhas in and as Adipurush Celebrating the Victory of Good Over Evil, according to his character poster. Om Raut, on the other hand, also shared Prabhas' Adipurush poster and wrote: "मिळवूनी वानरसेना राजा राम प्रगटला." The movie was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu.

Prabhas will portray Raghava in Adipurush, while Sunny Singh will portray Lakshman, Lord Rama's younger brother, and Saif will portray Lankesh. On October 2 in Ayodhya, the teaser for Adipurush was just presented to the public and media. The epic is supposedly being produced with a staggering budget of Rs. 500 crores, and nothing short than a visual spectacular is anticipated. Internet users, however, were not pleased with the teaser and were heavily trolling for its VFX online.

Om Raut on criticism of Adipurush teaser

Om Raut also responded to the criticism of the Adipurush teaser, telling Indian Express that while the responses dishearten him, he is also not surprised because the movie was created for large screens. The teaser can only be cut to a limited extent rather than being scaled down for mobile screens. The director responded, "That is something I can't control." The teaser needs to be put on YouTube to reach more people, he continued, adding that if he had the option, he would have never done so.

About Adipurush:

The main character of the movie is Raghava (Prabhas), who goes to Lanka with his sena, which also includes Laxman and Hanuman, in order to save his wife Janaki (Kriti Sanon) from Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan), the guy who abducted her.

In the meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in the films Salaar, starring Shruti Haasan, and Project K, starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Additionally, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and has collaborated on a supernatural action-thriller with Maruthi, the director of Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, and DVV Danayya, the producer of RRR.