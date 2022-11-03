Bhojpuri sexy video: Monalisa, Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Makaiya Mein Raja Ji' making fans go crazy- WATCH
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh's old song 'Ara Sahariya Me Rajaji' from the movie Mayi Ke Darbar Bada Nik Lagela is going viral on YouTube-take a look.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Monalisa is a popular actress and charmer from the Bhojpuri film industry. Her more recent and older tracks continue to be popular on social media. This explains why her admirers like her so much.
They also follow them carefully. Monalisa is quite active on social media. She is seen as transparent in her videos about both her personal and professional lives. (WATCH VIDEO)
A Monalisa song is currently trending widely on social media. In this song, she is shown having a romantic encounter with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh.
The Bhojpuri song "Makaiya Mein Raja Ji" has a popular YouTube video. Along with all of this, Pawan Singh also expresses his intense love for Monalisa.
The dance between Monalisa and Pawan Singh is flawless. The title of the song and the music video is the same. The song is sung by Gunjan Singh.