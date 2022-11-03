'I am Jacqueline Fernandez's big fan', says French DJ Snake

Jacqueline Fernandez certainly topped the favourite list of DJ Snake. "I had the opportunity to meet Jacqueline Fernandez once in Mumbai and safe to say, I am a big fan" said DJ Snake while talking about his personal favourite Indian actress

Jacqueline Fernandez, the sunshine girl, is a Bollywood diva with a unique film presence. She has an incredible charisma that is always liked by the crowd, and now a new and well-known person, none other than DJ Snake, has joined Jacqueline's fan club.

DJ Snake is a well-known French music producer and DJ who has consistently wowed audiences with his thrilling music. During a recent interview, he was asked who he would want to collaborate with, and he stated, "I'm a Jacqueline Fernandez fan, and I would love to perform music alongside her in the future."

Adding to that, he stated, "Ranveer Singh is another name I'd like to be associated with. I'm now in communication with several Indian musicians, and we're sharing interesting thoughts and ideas."

"I got the pleasure to meet Jacqueline Fernandez once in Mumbai and safe to say, I am a big admirer," DJ Snake stated of his favourite actress. Furthermore, he stated, "I am a tremendous Shah Rukh Khan fan as well."

On the job front, Jacqueline was recently seen in 'Ram Setu,' and she also has 'Cirkus' and the recently announced 'Crack' in her kitty.