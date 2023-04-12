Bhojpuri SEXY video: Harshika Poonacha, Pawan Singh's BOLD romantic song goes viral-WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Harshika Poonacha and Pawan Singh's song 'Pyaar Karile Palang Pe Dhai Ke,' is making their fans go crazy; take a look

    Pawan Singh and Harshika Poonacha are household names in the Bhojpuri film industry. He has a large following of supporters. They keep waiting for all of his offerings, whether films or songs.

    Pawan Singh has collaborated with several actresses, but one song, in particular, has shattered all records: 'Pyaar Karile Palang Pe Dhai Ke.' (WATCH VIDEO)

    Pawan Singh is seen romancing and wooing Harshika Pooncha in this song. To say the least, their chemistry is incredible.
     

    Pawan Singh looks handsome in the video, and Harshika Poonachha is also stunning. In the song, you can see that Pawan Singh is romancing the actress.

    This song is becoming viral on social media. The lyrics of the song are also very good. The music of the song is also liked by the users. Also Read:Anne Hathaway goes gaga over Priyanka Chopra's skin; here's what she said

    The song ‘Pyaar Karile Palang Pe Dhai Ke’ has been uploaded to Raftaar Hits YouTube channel. Millions of views have come on this song so far, and many comments are also coming. The lyrics of this viral song are penned by Ashutosh Tiwari and the music is given by Sajan Mishra. Also Read: Raveena Tandon spills beans on why she 'rejected' Chaiyya Chaiyya; know more

