    Raveena Tandon spills beans on why she 'rejected' Chaiyya Chaiyya; know more

    In a recent interview with a leading Bollywood entertainment portal, 'Aranyak' star Raveena Tandon opened up on the reason behind rejecting the iconic hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya. Read on to see details.

    Raveena Tandon spills beans on why she 'rejected' Chaiyya Chaiyya; know more
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 8:13 AM IST

    Malaika Arora became a household name and today is an iconic Bollywood diva after swaying to Chaiyya Chaiyya atop a moving train in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Dil Se. But, she was not the original and first choice for the song. Raveena Tandon, who recently became a Padma Shri award recipient, was initially offered the role, but the 'Aranyak' star refused it for fear of being typecast.

    In her new interview with an entertainment portal, 'KGF: Chapter 2' star Raveena Tandon, who recently became a Padma Shri recipient, has opened up about how she got approached for the AR Rahman song in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. However, she did not take up on this offer, which eventually went to Malaika Arora.

    Raveena said that she got offered this song soon after her Rakshak song Sheher Ki Ladki became a huge hit. However, according to the actress, it was easy to get stereotyped in those days. The actress added not many people knew she left a song like Chaiyya Chaiyya because she had just done Sheher Ki Ladki. After that, the actress lamented she only got offered item songs.

    The actress further elaborated that it became a norm that if Raveena is there, it has to be a superhit song. Raveena, however, revealed she is grateful for it as to date, people know her for her super hit songs.

    She further spoke about doing films on social issues like violence against women. The actress said, that she has tried to do her bit by choosing films such as Maatr (2017) and Jaago (2004).

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 8:13 AM IST
