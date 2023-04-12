Anne Hathaway goes gaga over Priyanka Chopra's skin; here's what she said

Anne Hathaway had a fangirl moment with Priyanka in 2021 when they met in Paris for a star-studded event hosted by the premium jewellery company Bulgari.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has risen to prominence, and she is no longer solely identified with Bollywood. The desi girl is currently taking over Hollywood! Priyanka has a big fan base, but did you know that Hollywood lover Anne Hathaway is also a fan of PeeCee, but just for her gorgeous skin?



Priyanka has made a name for herself in Hollywood and is properly referred to as a worldwide celebrity. After winning the Miss World contest in 2000, Priyanka decided to make her Bollywood debut, and she has been dominating hearts ever since. PeeCee is busy promoting her new online series Citadel.



Returning to Anne Hathaway, the actress admitted to being infatuated with Priyanka Chopra's flawless skin. In an earlier interview, The Intern's actress admitted that she admires the Quantico star's complexion and frequently looks up how she keeps it. (WATCH VIDEO)



Anne discussed her infatuation with Priyanka Chopra's complexion while promoting her 2019 picture Serenity with co-star Matthew McConaughey.



Talking about it, the actress said, “Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her. My god! So right now I am online every night going… ‘What is she… how did she do it.'”



