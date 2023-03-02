Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's HOT bedroom song ‘Nisha Me Chadhal Ba Ankhiya’ goes viral

Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Nirahua and Bhojpuri actress set the Internet on fire with their romantic song ‘Nisha Me Chadhal Ba Ankhiya,' take a look

Nirahua and Amrapali are two well-known couples in the Bhojpuri film business. This evergreen duo always makes their fans wild with their songs and videos.

Nirahua and Amrapali are still in the news because their old love song went viral. Their bedroom passion is causing mayhem on the Internet once more. (WATCH VIDEO)

Nirahua and Amrapali have seen in the video lighting the Internet on fire with the song 'Nisha Me Chadhal Ba Ankhiya.'

Amrapali is seen wearing a black nightgown and looking stunning. She's driving me insane. This video is well worth your time.



The topic of Amrapali has now become a social media trend. The song has garnered 6,101,249 views so far, and fans are seen commenting on this video.

The actress has a cult following. The actress also has a sizable fan base on social media. Nirahua is enough to set the song on fire for the uninformed.

