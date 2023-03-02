Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's HOT bedroom song ‘Nisha Me Chadhal Ba Ankhiya’ goes viral

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Nirahua and Bhojpuri actress set the Internet on fire with their romantic song ‘Nisha Me Chadhal Ba Ankhiya,' take a look

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali are two well-known couples in the Bhojpuri film business. This evergreen duo always makes their fans wild with their songs and videos.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali are still in the news because their old love song went viral. Their bedroom passion is causing mayhem on the Internet once more. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali have seen in the video lighting the Internet on fire with the song 'Nisha Me Chadhal Ba Ankhiya.'

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali is seen wearing a black nightgown and looking stunning. She's driving me insane. This video is well worth your time.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The topic of Amrapali has now become a social media trend. The song has garnered 6,101,249 views so far, and fans are seen commenting on this video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress has a cult following. The actress also has a sizable fan base on social media. Nirahua is enough to set the song on fire for the uninformed. Also Read: FIR against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, under section 409- read details

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali's work well together to make a successful film or song. The on-screen relationship is adored by fans a lot. Also Read: Tiger Shroff turns 33: 5 of best action moments of the global action star

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    'Bad Trip' teaser out: Five reasons why fans must not miss watching the dark-comedy entertainer series vma

    'Bad Trip' teaser out: Five reasons why fans must not miss watching the dark-comedy entertainer series

    Billi Billi song is out now; fans hail Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde chemistry looks 'smashing' in 'peppy' number vma

    Billi Billi song is out now; fans hail Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde chemistry looks 'smashing' in 'peppy' number

    Oscars 2023: Rihanna to perform at the 95th Academy Awards; here's what she will sing RBA

    Oscars 2023: Rihanna to perform at the 95th Academy Awards; here's what she will sing

    Disha Patani's cute birthday note for Tiger Shroff amid breakup rumours is making headlines-check out RBA

    Disha Patani's cute birthday note for Tiger Shroff amid breakup rumours is making headlines-check out

    Shehnaaz Gill fans storm Twitter with 'evil eyes off Shehnaaz' trend after Sona Mohapatra's demeaning tweets vma

    Shehnaaz Gill fans storm Twitter with 'evil eyes off Shehnaaz' trend after Sona Mohapatra's demeaning tweets

    Recent Stories

    What makes 2023 Honda City facelift different Check out latest specs engine details more gcw

    What makes 2023 Honda City facelift different? Check out latest specs, engine details, more

    Ukraine war can only be resolved through...: PM Modi after bilateral talks with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni AJR

    Ukraine war can only be resolved through...: PM Modi after bilateral talks with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

    50 shades of yellow - Check out the endearing clicks from Shardul Thakur-Mittali Parulkar Haldi ceremony-ayh

    '50 shades of yellow' - Check out the endearing clicks from Shardul Thakur's 'Haldi' ceremony

    8 lifestyle changes that help maintain a healthy kidney RBA

    8 lifestyle changes that help maintain a healthy kidney

    'Bad Trip' teaser out: Five reasons why fans must not miss watching the dark-comedy entertainer series vma

    'Bad Trip' teaser out: Five reasons why fans must not miss watching the dark-comedy entertainer series

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon