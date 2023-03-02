Tiger Shroff turns 33: 5 of best action moments of the global action star

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ever since Tiger Shroff debuted in the industry, his films are the most prominent action entertainers the audience always looks forward to. This indeed made him one of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood. 
     

    The way Tiger Shroff has reframed the action statement in Bollywood is undoubtedly beyond anyone has ever thought. Be it introducing the fast high aired kicks to showing a whole new kind of MMA action sequence to the audience, the youngest action superstar has always offered something that has never been seen before on the big screens. Ever since Tiger debuted in the industry, his films are the biggest action entertainers that the audience always looks forward to. This indeed made him one of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood. 
     

    While we have seen him performing some unbelievable action sequences in his films, some action scenes of him have totally left us all in absolute shock. Be it defeating the enemies with his fast Martial art tricks in Baaghi to his bike chase in WAR, Tiger always had one or two mind-blowing actions scene as a major takeaway for us. Let us look at some amazing action sequences from his films. 

    That one clear knockoff kick in the Bollywood film Baaghi during a trained fighter coming to Tiger Shroff in the ring. 

    Showing up his best gymnastics moves in the gym and knocking off the goons one by one, Tiger truly introduced some never seen before action in his debut film, Heropanti. 

    Breaking the ankle of 4 goons with his legs in Baaghi 2 despite having them grabbed him from all around. 

    The way Tiger jumped from the top of a cliff to directly in the helicopter in Baaghi 2 was truly an unforgettable scene. 

    The bike chase behind Hrithik in WAR was truly an international-level action sequence we must have watched first time in India. 

