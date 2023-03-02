FIR against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, under section 409- read details

In Lucknow, on Wednesday (March 1) an FIR was filed under a non-bailable provision of the IPC against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan- read details

A Mumbai resident has filed an FIR against Gauri Khan, a businesswoman, public personality, and the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. According to a news agency, the complaint was filed with Mumbai Police on Wednesday under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Criminal Code.

According to the complaint, Jaswant Shah, he purchased a flat in Lucknow after being influenced by Gauri, the brand spokesperson for the firm that owned the homes in the neighbourhood. Shah alleged that the corporation failed to handover his flat on time, forcing him to go to court. He informed the police that the firm charged him Rs 86 lakh for the property, but he has yet to get control of it.

The case was also filed against Tulsiyani Construction and Development Company CMD Anil Kumar Tulsiyani and its director Mahesh Tulsiyani, in addition to Gauri.

According to the complainant, the property is located in Tulsiyani Golf View in Lucknow's Sushant Golf City region. Jaswant Shah mentioned that he purchased the property after being convinced by brand representative Gauri Khan. He further alleged that, while he did not get ownership, the corporation transferred the unit to someone else and did not reimburse his money. His complaint with Mumbai Police also includes other names including the builders and the company.

Shah informed authorities that he saw Gauri Khan endorsing the firm, which is why he trusted the brand. Gauri or anybody representing her has yet to respond to the complaint.

About Gauri Khan:

Gauri is a prominent interior designer in the nation and a producer and an influential figure in the film and fashion industries. She owns her own brand, 'Gauri Khan Designs,' and has dabbled in partnerships and other ventures throughout the years. Gauri is also a brand ambassador for several of these real estate companies and goods.