Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIR against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, under section 409- read details

    In Lucknow, on Wednesday (March 1) an FIR was filed under a non-bailable provision of the IPC against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan- read details

    FIR against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, under section 409- read details
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 7:56 AM IST

    A Mumbai resident has filed an FIR against Gauri Khan, a businesswoman, public personality, and the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. According to a news agency, the complaint was filed with Mumbai Police on Wednesday under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Criminal Code.

    According to the complaint, Jaswant Shah, he purchased a flat in Lucknow after being influenced by Gauri, the brand spokesperson for the firm that owned the homes in the neighbourhood. Shah alleged that the corporation failed to handover his flat on time, forcing him to go to court. He informed the police that the firm charged him Rs 86 lakh for the property, but he has yet to get control of it.

    Also Read: What is Influenza B Virus? TV actress Debina Bonnerjee got detected by the disease

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

    The case was also filed against Tulsiyani Construction and Development Company CMD Anil Kumar Tulsiyani and its director Mahesh Tulsiyani, in addition to Gauri.

    According to the complainant, the property is located in Tulsiyani Golf View in Lucknow's Sushant Golf City region. Jaswant Shah mentioned that he purchased the property after being convinced by brand representative Gauri Khan. He further alleged that, while he did not get ownership, the corporation transferred the unit to someone else and did not reimburse his money. His complaint with Mumbai Police also includes other names including the builders and the company.

    Also Read: Supermodel Naomi Campbell makes her Vogue India debut in traditional Sabyasachi jewelry

    Shah informed authorities that he saw Gauri Khan endorsing the firm, which is why he trusted the brand. Gauri or anybody representing her has yet to respond to the complaint. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

    About Gauri Khan: 
    Gauri is a prominent interior designer in the nation and a producer and an influential figure in the film and fashion industries. She owns her own brand, 'Gauri Khan Designs,' and has dabbled in partnerships and other ventures throughout the years. Gauri is also a brand ambassador for several of these real estate companies and goods. 

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 7:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be special Here's what Rooh Baba has to say WATCH RBA

    Why Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be special? Here's what Rooh Baba has to say-WATCH

    Fans slam Athiya Shetty for KL Rahul being replaced by Shubman Gill as captain in India vs Aus series vma

    Fans slam Athiya Shetty for KL Rahul being replaced by Shubman Gill as captain in India vs Aus series

    Supermodel Naomi Campbell makes her Vogue India debut in traditional Sabyasachi jewelry vma

    Supermodel Naomi Campbell makes her Vogue India debut in traditional Sabyasachi jewelry

    What is Influenza B Virus? TV actress Debina Bonnerjee got detected by the disease; read the details vma

    What is Influenza B Virus? TV actress Debina Bonnerjee got detected by the disease; read the details

    Salman Khan promises fans unique hook step with Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; know the details vma

    Salman Khan promises fans unique hook step with Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; know the details

    Recent Stories

    Why Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be special Here's what Rooh Baba has to say WATCH RBA

    Why Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be special? Here's what Rooh Baba has to say-WATCH

    Three yoga asanas to do daily for relieving your knee pain vma

    Three yoga asanas to do daily for relieving your knee pain

    The type of zero-calorie sweeteners responsible for heart-related diseases vma

    The type of zero-calorie sweeteners responsible for heart-related diseases

    Know the best breakfast to have while preparing for exams? Here are some options

    Know the best breakfast to have while preparing for exams? Here are some options

    Daily Horoscope for March 2 2023 Taurus Gemini Libra Capricorn Virgo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 2, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Aquarius

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon