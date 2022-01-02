Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson in love? Here's what Kris Jenner has to say

During a CNN interview with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper asked Kris Jenner about daughter Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's ongoing romance. Here's what happened next.

On December 31st night, CNN's countdown to 2022 at the Times Square with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper became more interesting when they did a video call to Kris Jenner. They started asking about her daughter Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship during the interview.



But the momager's lips were sealed, and her granddaughter Kylie Jenner's 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster came to the rescue. When Andy Cohen asked Kris, "Everyone is talking about Kim's new relationship with Pete Davidson, Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?"



To which Andy's co-host Anderson Cooper stated about Andy's digging, Kris replied, "I know, he's always digging." Then suddenly, lil Stormi came into the frame and sat on her grandmom's lap. "Little Stormi. Thank you, Stormi," Kris pointed her granddaughter. "You sit right here." Also Read: Kardashian-Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out

Then, Anderson and Andy said hi to Stormi, and Kris commented, "Nice distraction. Good timing, Stormi. Perfect! Right on cue." The part ended without responding to Kim and Pete's allegate love life.



Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In November, Kim celebrated Pete's birthday at Kris' Palm Springs home, complete with matching SKIMS pyjamas. Kris and Flavor Flav joined in for fun. The following month, both enjoyed a date night at the movies in Staten Island before the comedian joined pop singer Miley Cyrus for the New Year's party in Miami. Also Read: Why are Spider-Man fans upset with Kim Kardashian? SKIMS founder broke basic rule leaving Marvel fans enraged