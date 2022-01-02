  • Facebook
    Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson in love? Here's what Kris Jenner has to say

    First Published Jan 2, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
     During a CNN interview with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper asked Kris Jenner about daughter Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's ongoing romance. Here's what happened next.

    Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson in love? Here's what Kris Jenner has to say

    On December 31st night, CNN's countdown to 2022 at the Times Square with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper became more interesting when they did a video call to Kris Jenner. They started asking about her daughter Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship during the interview. 
     

    Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson in love? Here's what Kris Jenner has to say

    But the momager's lips were sealed, and her granddaughter Kylie Jenner's 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster came to the rescue. When Andy Cohen asked Kris, "Everyone is talking about Kim's new relationship with Pete Davidson, Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?" 
     

    Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson in love? Here's what Kris Jenner has to say

    To which Andy's co-host Anderson Cooper stated about Andy's digging, Kris replied, "I know, he's always digging." Then suddenly, lil Stormi came into the frame and sat on her grandmom's lap. "Little Stormi. Thank you, Stormi," Kris pointed her granddaughter. "You sit right here."   Also Read: Kardashian-Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out

    Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson in love? Here's what Kris Jenner has to say

    Then, Anderson and Andy said hi to Stormi, and Kris commented, "Nice distraction. Good timing, Stormi. Perfect! Right on cue." The part ended without responding to Kim and Pete's allegate love life.
     

    Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson in love? Here's what Kris Jenner has to say

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    In November, Kim celebrated Pete's birthday at Kris' Palm Springs home, complete with matching SKIMS pyjamas. Kris and Flavor Flav joined in for fun. The following month, both enjoyed a date night at the movies in Staten Island before the comedian joined pop singer Miley Cyrus for the New Year's party in Miami. Also Read: Why are Spider-Man fans upset with Kim Kardashian? SKIMS founder broke basic rule leaving Marvel fans enraged

    Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson in love? Here's what Kris Jenner has to say

    According to a source, Kim is enjoying the starting stage of her romance/relationship with Pete. The source close to the mother of four said they want their time together and see where things go right now. Kim is not in a hurry to take any important steps in the relationship with Pete and become serious. However, both seem like they enjoy spending time with each other. 
     

