US election 2024: Prayers for Kamala Harris in Tamil Nadu's Thulasendrapuram village

Kamala Harris has never visited Thulasendrapuram, and she has no living relatives there. However, the villagers still hold her grandmother's family in high regard.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 10:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 10:27 PM IST

Prayers for Kamala Harris continue throughout the day in the small South Indian village of Thulasendrapuram. Villagers gather, hoping she becomes the US President. The enthusiasm for the US Presidential election in this Tamil village rivals that in America. This is because Kamala Harris has ancestral ties to this village, her grandmother's birthplace.

Kamala Harris has never visited Thulasendrapuram and has no living relatives there. However, the villagers still hold her grandmother's family in high regard. For this reason, the villagers want Kamala Harris to occupy the White House. A villager stated that a descendant of their village ancestors is contesting the US Presidential election is a significant matter for them. Therefore, they wish Kamala Harris victory.

Harris's name has generated interest in this village. Recently, the construction of a water storage tank, funded by a local bank, began. This was made possible due to Harris's relatives. Therefore, the locals want to install a plaque bearing Harris's name.

Harris's late mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in India. After moving to the United States to study, she married a Jamaican man, and they named their daughter Kamala. Apart from a visit during her early childhood, Kamala Harris has never been to India. Since becoming the United States Vice President, she has often spoken about her mother's country, India, and expressed her affection for it. However, she has never visited the country. Kamala Harris made a campaign video remembering her mother, where she mentioned that her mother left India for the United States at just 19 years old to pursue her studies. She stated that her mother was a cancer researcher.

