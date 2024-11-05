'Azaad' teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani starrer set to release on THIS date

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani gear up for their Bollywood debut in Azaad, an action drama set to release in January 2025. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film stars Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani are all set to make their Bollywood debut with the upcoming action drama Azaad. The teaser for the film, which has been released, received an enthusiastic response from fans. Ajay Devgn, who also stars in the film, joined the newcomers in sharing excitement about the project. The action-packed drama is set for release next year.

Ajay Devgn shared the teaser on Instagram, referencing Maharana Pratap’s loyal horse, calling attention to the bond between warriors and their faithful steeds. In his caption, Ajay noted that "in every battle, every brave warrior has a loyal horse by their side," before inviting viewers to "witness the adventure on big screens this January 2025." The teaser opens with a woman's voice narrating the tale of a loyal horse, which sets the stage for the story. Following this, Ajay Devgn’s character is introduced, and soon after, Aaman Devgn makes his appearance, with a later glimpse of Rasha, who radiates a royal aura. Fans were thrilled by the high-action scenes, leaving heart and fire emojis in the comments.

In addition to Ajay Devgn, Aaman, and Rasha, the film also stars Diana Penty. Ajay shared a poster of the film, describing it as a "story of friendship, loyalty, and freedom." He revealed that the teaser would premiere in theaters this Diwali, adding that Azaad is set for a cinematic release in January 2025. The poster features a man on horseback surrounded by people with raised hands, hinting at an epic journey.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, known for films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Rock On!!, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Azaad is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor and is expected to make a grand entrance on the big screen in early 2025.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is also starring in Singham Again, which has seen strong box office performance. According to Sacnilk.com, Singham Again earned ₹17.5 crore on its first Monday. Though lower than the weekend figures, the drop was attributed to typical Monday ticket sales declines. The film opened at ₹43.5 crore, with ₹42.5 crore on Saturday and ₹35.75 crore on Sunday, totaling ₹137.99 crore. The film saw a 29.64% occupancy for Hindi shows on Monday.

Singham Again follows Bajirao Singham on a relentless quest after his wife, Avni Kamat, is abducted by the antagonist Danger Lanka. The film also features Salman Khan’s cameo as Chulbul Pandey, adding to Shetty’s expanding Cop Universe.

