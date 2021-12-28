Why are Spider-Man fans upset with Kim Kardashian? SKIMS founder broke basic rule leaving Marvel fans enraged

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has upset MCU fans with her latest Instagram story. Even as Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home approaches its second week since release, there are fans and movie lovers out there who haven't yet watched the movie and are trying to keep away from the spoilers coming online.

And SKIMS founder seems to be ignorant of the basic rule of not sharing spoilers and shared some images from the movie on her social media account, which has more than 273m followers. Later, she deleted the story after receiving negative comments on Twitter and Insta.

It looked like Kim was enjoying Spider-Man: No Way Home with her family at her home theatre as a part of her Christmas celebration. Where in her excitement, she shared some still on her Instagram story. Soon they went viral and received massive backlash online.

Talking about the film, Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed the billion-dollar milestone at the worldwide box office. The film was one of the most anticipated films of 2021, and MCU fans have waited for a long time to experience it on the big screen.

Tom Holland's Homecoming trilogy also opens up the multiverse for the first time. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the fourth and last part of the Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise. This film also stars actor Benedict Cumberbatch as ‘Doctor Strange’ who, at the behest of Spider-Man, tries to make everyone forget about Spidey’s real identity (Peter Parker), and mistakenly lands up opening the multiverse of all villains. Meanwhile, the first film (of Spider-Man franchises) to break the $1 billion mark at the global box office collection was ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home which was released in 2019.

