Nayanthara's unseen childhood photos; fans should not miss

Rare childhood photos of the popular actress who created a sensation with her debut film collecting a whopping ₹1000 crore are going viral. Who is she? Let's find out.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 10:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 10:35 PM IST

Collecting ₹1000 crore in Tamil cinema is a feat rarely achieved even by star heroes like Rajini, Vijay, Kamal, or Ajith. But a Kollywood heroine surprised everyone by achieving this with her very first film. Childhood photos of this actress are now viral online. Let's find out who she is in this article.

article_image2

Nayanthara's childhood photo

The actress is none other than Lady Superstar Nayanthara. She garnered a massive ₹1000 crore collection with her Bollywood debut. Nayanthara was introduced as a heroine last year with the Bollywood film `Jawan`. Directed by Atlee, she starred opposite Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan in this film. The film collected ₹1100 crore at the box office.

article_image3

Nayanthara's rare childhood photo

Nayanthara's real name is Diana Mariam Kurian. She changed her name for films. Over time, it became her identity. Introduced as a heroine in Kollywood with the film `Ayya`, Nayanthara later acted opposite star heroes like Vijay, Ajith, and Surya, becoming a star heroine in Tamil cinema.

article_image4

Lady Superstar Nayanthara

With the success of female-oriented movies like `Aira` and `Mookuthi Amman`, she earned the title of Lady Superstar. Even though Nayanthara is now over 40, her demand in films hasn't diminished. She is currently busy with half a dozen films in Kollywood.

article_image5

Nayanthara's films

She is currently working on the Tamil film `Mannaangatti`. `Test`, directed by Sashikanth, is also ready for release. She is acting in `Dear Students` with Nivin Pauly in Malayalam, `Toxic` as Yash's sister in Kannada, and `Hi` opposite Kavin in Tamil.

article_image6

Nayanthara's family

Nayanthara found her life partner, Vignesh Shivan, through cinema. She fell in love with Vignesh Shivan while working on the film `Naanum Rowdy Dhaan` and married him in 2022 after nearly 7 years of dating. The couple has twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, born via surrogacy.

