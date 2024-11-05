Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's first Chhath Puja look

Entertainment
Akshara Singh is observing Chhath for the first time, a decision she's been contemplating for a year.
Chhath is a major festival in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Akshara Singh emphasizes women's role as deities.
Akshara appeared in traditional attire in Instagram photos, accompanied by family members.
Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh released several popular songs before Chhath Puja.
Akshara shared her Chhath preparation experience on social media, receiving praise from fans.
Akshara Singh washed and spread wheat for Chhath, assisted by her cousin brother.
Akshara Singh sifted wheat herself, earning admiration from netizens.
Akshara Singh arrived at her ancestral home with family for Chhath, beginning with Nahay-Khay.