Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's first Chhath Puja look

First Chhath fast

Akshara Singh is observing Chhath for the first time, a decision she's been contemplating for a year.

Akshara Singh advocates for change in tradition

Chhath is a major festival in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Akshara Singh emphasizes women's role as deities.

Traditional Look

Akshara appeared in traditional attire in Instagram photos, accompanied by family members.

Chhath Puja songs released

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh released several popular songs before Chhath Puja.

Akshara Singh shares first Chhath experience

Akshara shared her Chhath preparation experience on social media, receiving praise from fans.

Akshara seen doing everyday chores

Akshara Singh washed and spread wheat for Chhath, assisted by her cousin brother.

Akshara's down-to-earth approach praised

Akshara Singh sifted wheat herself, earning admiration from netizens.

Akshara Singh arrives at ancestral home

Akshara Singh arrived at her ancestral home with family for Chhath, beginning with Nahay-Khay.

