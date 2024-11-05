US elections 2024: Did Barbados-born Rihanna vote? Know whom singer supports

In a light-hearted twist, she disclosed that, despite her preparations, she will be unable to vote and joked about attempting to sneak into the voting booth using her son's passport.

With enthusiasm for the US elections reaching a fever pitch, several notable Hollywood actors have stepped out to share their political views and encourage voter engagement. Rihanna recently joined the movement, posting a light-hearted video urging her followers to vote. In a light-hearted twist, she disclosed that, despite her preparations, she would be unable to vote and joked about attempting to sneak into the voting booth using her son's passport.

US elections 2024: Rihanna's post

Rihanna posted a video of herself on Instagram, staring out of a car window and evidently picturing "sneaking into the polls" using her son’s passport. In her post, the pop diva gently conveyed her support for Kamala Harris by using the hashtag #TanSuitSeason. This fad gained popularity after Harris referred to Barack Obama's classic beige suit throughout her campaign. The previous president even remarked on the situation, praising her flair on X (formerly Twitter), “How it started. How it’s going. Ten years later, and it’s still a good look!"

In the caption, the mother of two underlined the significance of safeguarding women by selecting the appropriate administration. Fans responded enthusiastically to her apparent support for the Democratic candidate.

One wrote, “No passport needed ! Just walk in you good!" Another user added humorously, “Did you get in?" “Mother with the relatable content," wrote a third user.

For those unaware, Rihanna was born in Barbados and has never changed her citizenship, making her unable to vote in the United States. Meanwhile, her boys, RZA and Riot, who she shares with A$AP Rocky, have US passports.

US elections 2024: Celebrity Support

Rihanna's newest support appeal joins Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Eminem, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, John Legend, and Beyoncé. Jennifer Lopez, Harrison Ford, Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans have all praised Harris in various postings, encouraging fans to vote.

Trump has received celebrity endorsements from Kid Rock, Amber Rose, Hulk Hogan, Jake Paul, Buzz Aldrin, Danica Patrick, Elon Musk, Zachary Levy, and Waka Flocka.

