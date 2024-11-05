US elections 2024: Did Barbados-born Rihanna vote? Know whom singer supports

In a light-hearted twist, she disclosed that, despite her preparations, she will be unable to vote and joked about attempting to sneak into the voting booth using her son's passport.
 

US elections 2024: Did Barbados-born Rihanna vote? Know whom singer supports RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 5:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

With enthusiasm for the US elections reaching a fever pitch, several notable Hollywood actors have stepped out to share their political views and encourage voter engagement. Rihanna recently joined the movement, posting a light-hearted video urging her followers to vote. In a light-hearted twist, she disclosed that, despite her preparations, she would be unable to vote and joked about attempting to sneak into the voting booth using her son's passport.

US elections 2024: Rihanna's post

Rihanna posted a video of herself on Instagram, staring out of a car window and evidently picturing "sneaking into the polls" using her son’s passport. In her post, the pop diva gently conveyed her support for Kamala Harris by using the hashtag #TanSuitSeason. This fad gained popularity after Harris referred to Barack Obama's classic beige suit throughout her campaign. The previous president even remarked on the situation, praising her flair on X (formerly Twitter), “How it started. How it’s going. Ten years later, and it’s still a good look!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

In the caption, the mother of two underlined the significance of safeguarding women by selecting the appropriate administration. Fans responded enthusiastically to her apparent support for the Democratic candidate.

One wrote, “No passport needed ! Just walk in you good!" Another user added humorously, “Did you get in?" “Mother with the relatable content," wrote a third user.

For those unaware, Rihanna was born in Barbados and has never changed her citizenship, making her unable to vote in the United States. Meanwhile, her boys, RZA and Riot, who she shares with A$AP Rocky, have US passports.

US elections 2024: Celebrity Support

Rihanna's newest support appeal joins Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Eminem, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, John Legend, and Beyoncé. Jennifer Lopez, Harrison Ford, Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans have all praised Harris in various postings, encouraging fans to vote.

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly to Shweta Tiwari: 7 TV actresses caught in controversy

Trump has received celebrity endorsements from Kid Rock, Amber Rose, Hulk Hogan, Jake Paul, Buzz Aldrin, Danica Patrick, Elon Musk, Zachary Levy, and Waka Flocka.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

US Elections 2024: Cardi B feels nervous ahead of Presidential poll results RBA

US Elections 2024: Cardi B feels nervous ahead of Presidential poll results

Azaad teaser OUT Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani starrer set to release on THIS date ATG

'Azaad' teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani starrer set to release on THIS date

Who is Sharda Sinha? Renowned Bhojpuri singer on ventilator; PM Modi assures support AJR

Who is Sharda Sinha? Renowned Bhojpuri singer on ventilator; PM Modi assures support

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son Akaay FIRST photo OUT! netizens cant keep calm gcw

Anushka Sharma shares UNSEEN photo of Virat Kohli, Akaay and Vamika | Check out

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know ATG

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know

Recent Stories

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump dmn

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? EXPLAINED shk

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? | EXPLAINED

Bengaluru Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway vkp

Bengaluru: Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily vkp

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily vkp

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon