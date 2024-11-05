Who is Sharda Sinha? Renowned Bhojpuri singer on ventilator; PM Modi assures support

The 72-year-old Sinha hails from Bihar and is renowned for her contributions to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk traditions. The singer has been honored with the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards, in recognition of her artistic achievements.

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi due to health complications, the hospital confirmed on Tuesday (November 5). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring her condition and has expressed his prayers for her swift recovery.

The 72-year-old Sinha hails from Bihar and is renowned for her contributions to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk traditions. The singer has been honored with the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards, in recognition of her artistic achievements.

US Election 2024: Telangana's Palwancha village rallies support for Kamala Harris with 11-day yagna ritual

According to AIIMS, "Noted folk singer, Smt. Sharda Sinha is admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi for treatment." The statement also said that PM Modi is in direct contact with her medical team and is updated on her condition.

Anshuman Singh, Sinha's son, reported that her condition remains "critical."

"Doctors are concerned as my mother continues to be on ventilator. There are fake news reports of her death circulating on social media. But she is fighting for her life. Doctors are also trying their best," he said.

In a heartfelt message shared via her official YouTube channel, he urged the public to pray for his mother during this difficult time.

Last week, Dr. Rima Dada, who oversees the media cell at AIIMS, mentioned that Sinha had been placed on oxygen support due to complications stemming from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer she has been battling since 2017.

Why not Prarthna?: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh slammed for choosing 'Muslim' name for daughter

Born on October 1, 1951, Sinha is affectionately referred to as "Bihar Kokila" or the "Cuckoo of Bihar" for her melodious voice and significant contributions to regional music. She has sung various popular regional songs, including "Vivah Geet" and "Chhath Geet."

In 1991, she was recognized for her talent and was awarded the Padma Shri. Later, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan on the eve of Republic Day in 2018.

Latest Videos