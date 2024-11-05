Who is Sharda Sinha? Renowned Bhojpuri singer on ventilator; PM Modi assures support

The 72-year-old Sinha hails from Bihar and is renowned for her contributions to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk traditions. The singer has been honored with the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards, in recognition of her artistic achievements.

Who is Sharda Sinha? Renowned Bhojpuri singer on ventilator; PM Modi assures support AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 4:11 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi due to health complications, the hospital confirmed on Tuesday (November 5). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring her condition and has expressed his prayers for her swift recovery.

The 72-year-old Sinha hails from Bihar and is renowned for her contributions to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk traditions. The singer has been honored with the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards, in recognition of her artistic achievements.

US Election 2024: Telangana's Palwancha village rallies support for Kamala Harris with 11-day yagna ritual

According to AIIMS, "Noted folk singer, Smt. Sharda Sinha is admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi for treatment." The statement also said that PM Modi is in direct contact with her medical team and is updated on her condition.

Anshuman Singh, Sinha's son, reported that her condition remains "critical."

"Doctors are concerned as my mother continues to be on ventilator. There are fake news reports of her death circulating on social media. But she is fighting for her life. Doctors are also trying their best," he said.

In a heartfelt message shared via her official YouTube channel, he urged the public to pray for his mother during this difficult time.

Last week, Dr. Rima Dada, who oversees the media cell at AIIMS, mentioned that Sinha had been placed on oxygen support due to complications stemming from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer she has been battling since 2017.

Why not Prarthna?: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh slammed for choosing 'Muslim' name for daughter

Born on October 1, 1951, Sinha is affectionately referred to as "Bihar Kokila" or the "Cuckoo of Bihar" for her melodious voice and significant contributions to regional music. She has sung various popular regional songs, including "Vivah Geet" and "Chhath Geet."

In 1991, she was recognized for her talent and was awarded the Padma Shri. Later, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan on the eve of Republic Day in 2018.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

US Elections 2024: Cardi B feels nervous ahead of Presidential poll results RBA

US Elections 2024: Cardi B feels nervous ahead of Presidential poll results

US elections 2024: Did Barbados-born Rihanna vote? Know whom singer supports RBA

US elections 2024: Did Barbados-born Rihanna vote? Know whom singer supports

Azaad teaser OUT Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani starrer set to release on THIS date ATG

'Azaad' teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani starrer set to release on THIS date

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son Akaay FIRST photo OUT! netizens cant keep calm gcw

Anushka Sharma shares UNSEEN photo of Virat Kohli, Akaay and Vamika | Check out

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know ATG

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know

Recent Stories

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump dmn

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? EXPLAINED shk

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? | EXPLAINED

Bengaluru Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway vkp

Bengaluru: Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily vkp

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily vkp

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon