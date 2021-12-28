Kardashian-Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out

Kim Kardashian gives a peek into extravagant gifts grandmom Kris Jenner gave all her kids and grandkids this Christmas

Yesterday, reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared some fantastic videos of flaunting gifts that Kris Jenner gave to Kardashian-Jenner kids on Christmas. Kim showed her fans some brand-new electric MOKE cars in various colours, including pink, yellow, orange, and more.



Considering the Christmas/holiday season is that time when families present each other with gifts and matriarch, 66 Kris Jenner showered her love to her kids with some expensive colourful Moke golf carts.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of four, Kim Kardashian shared a post thanking her mom Kris Jenner for the Christmas gifts she got for all six kids including Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian and her. Kim excited quipped, "Oh my god! Look at our Christmas presents from my mom." Also Read: Did Kim Kardashian celebrate Christmas with Pete Davidson? See pictures and videos

In the video, Kim also pointed out which cart was custom for Kourtney and Travis, which was white and a skull printed on the hood, saying, "This has to be Kourtney and Travis, for sure." As for herself, Kim was delighted to have got a pink card. In the story, she captioned the video where she wrote, "Thank you, mommy."



On Christmas Eve, Kris Jenner and family members released her own rendition of Jingle Bells, which featured her elder daughter Kourtney playing the jingle bells with her fiancé-drummer Travis Barker, played the drums.

