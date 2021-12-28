  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kardashian-Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out

    First Published Dec 28, 2021, 11:06 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kim Kardashian gives a peek into extravagant gifts grandmom Kris Jenner gave all her kids and grandkids this Christmas

    Kardashian Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out RCB

    Yesterday, reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared some fantastic videos of flaunting gifts that Kris Jenner gave to Kardashian-Jenner kids on Christmas. Kim showed her fans some brand-new electric MOKE cars in various colours, including pink, yellow, orange, and more.
     

    Kardashian Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out RCB

    Considering the Christmas/holiday season is that time when families present each other with gifts and matriarch, 66 Kris Jenner showered her love to her kids with some expensive colourful Moke golf carts.

    Kardashian Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out RCB

    Taking to Instagram, the mother of four, Kim Kardashian shared a post thanking her mom Kris Jenner for the Christmas gifts she got for all six kids including Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian and her. Kim excited quipped, "Oh my god! Look at our Christmas presents from my mom." Also Read: Did Kim Kardashian celebrate Christmas with Pete Davidson? See pictures and videos

    Kardashian Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out RCB

    In the video, Kim also pointed out which cart was custom for Kourtney and Travis, which was white and a skull printed on the hood, saying, "This has to be Kourtney and Travis, for sure." As for herself, Kim was delighted to have got a pink card. In the story, she captioned the video where she wrote, "Thank you, mommy."
     

    Kardashian Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out RCB

    On Christmas Eve, Kris Jenner and family members released her own rendition of Jingle Bells, which featured her elder daughter Kourtney playing the jingle bells with her fiancé-drummer Travis Barker, played the drums.
     

    Kardashian Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out RCB

    The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas celebration saw the family coming together with their friends at Kris Jenner's home. The house was decked up looking its best. It was reported that Pete Davidson and his mother were allegedly present at Kim's Christmas bash. Before the Christmas party, Pete Davidson was spotted around Beverly Hills while driving Kim's car. Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce update: Reality TV star wants to speed up divorce trial (Read Details)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lara Dutta opens up on Mahesh Bhupathi Leander Paes relationship says they have a love-hate relationship drb

    Lara Dutta opens up on Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes relationship; says they have a ‘love-hate relationship’

    Ram Charan Sukumar to work together again SS Rajamouli drops spoilers on the duo reunion drb

    Ram Charan, Sukumar to work together again; SS Rajamouli drops spoilers on the duo’s reunion

    Did Kanye West purposely buy a new house across Kim Kardashian's mansion? drb

    Did Kanye West purposely buy a new house across Kim Kardashian's mansion?

    The Batman Trailer Robert Pattinson Zoe Kravitz team up as Batman and Catwoman watch drb

    The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz team up as ‘Batman’ and ‘Catwoman’; watch

    Jacqueline Fernandez money extortion case: After getting summoned actress spends Christmas with children SCJ

    Jacqueline Fernandez spends Christmas with children

    Recent Stories

    Lara Dutta opens up on Mahesh Bhupathi Leander Paes relationship says they have a love-hate relationship drb

    Lara Dutta opens up on Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes relationship; says they have a ‘love-hate relationship’

    Pakistan summons top Indian diplomat over Dharma Sansad hate speech-dnm

    Pakistan summons top Indian diplomat over Dharma Sansad hate speech

    Omicron variant: As India tightens Covid restrictions, US goes ahead and eases them

    Omicron variant: As India tightens Covid restrictions, US goes ahead and eases them

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19-dnm

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

    NEET-PG counselling: Doctors intensify protest, FAIMA calls for shutdown of healthcare services from Dec 29-dnm

    NEET-PG counselling: Doctors intensify protest, FAIMA calls for shutdown of healthcare services from Dec 29

    Recent Videos

    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon