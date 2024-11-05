Those who have 10 rupee coins beware.. 3 years imprisonment is guaranteed!

This report highlights the reluctance to accept Rs. 10 coins in India and the resulting problems. Although legal tender, rumors and doubts cause many to avoid using this denomination, leading to issues between businesses and the public.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 10:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 10:45 PM IST

10 Rupees Coin Issues

A recent report highlights the ongoing issues surrounding the acceptance of Rs. 10 coins in India. Shops and individuals are refusing the coins.

article_image2

Rs 10 Coin Hesitancy

This reluctance is fueled by rumors about their legal status and complaints regarding their size and weight. Issues persist in Tamil Nadu.

article_image3

RBI and Coin Acceptance

Notices warn of a three-year jail sentence for refusing the coins, based on the Indian Coinage Act of 1906.

article_image4

Legal Cases of Non-Acceptance

Legal cases exist where shopkeepers faced consequences. Similar issues are reported across India, including Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

article_image5

RBI Assures Coin Validity

Despite signs of progress, challenges remain as public perception evolves. The RBI assures the public of the coin's validity.

