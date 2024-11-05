US Elections 2024: Cardi B feels nervous ahead of Presidential poll results

US Presidential Elections Results 2024: Singer Cardi B is one of Kamala Harris's biggest supporters. She also participated in the campaign rally. Cardi B took to her official X handle and expressed her feelings with 36 million followers.

While the much-anticipated 2024 US presidential election voting day has arrived, Grammy-winning artist Cardi B is nervous about the results. On Monday morning, Cardi B took to her official X handle to share her frustrations with her 36 million followers. Cardi stated that she is frightened and feels like she is running for president.

“I don’t know why I’m so nervous for tomorrow… I feel like I’m running for president," she wrote.

I don’t know why I’m so nervous for tomorrow… I feel like I’m running for president 😫 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 5, 2024

It is worth noting that the rapper is among the celebrities who strongly support Kamala Harris. She eagerly participated in the Milwaukee Vice President's event, expressing her support for Harris. Fans responded furiously to the message, with many applauding the rapper's support for Harris. One wrote, “It’s because you care. It’s a beautiful thing to care so much for your country you worry for it."

Nerves are just excitement in disguise! Channel that energy into something amazing tomorrow—you've got this! — Tomer Rozenberg (@RozenbergTomer) November 5, 2024

Cardi B criticises Donald Trump

This followed a sequence of incidents about Cardi B's engagement in the US elections. During Kamala Harris' campaign event on Friday, the rapper made sharp remarks about her Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t… https://t.co/BBYQ2O0KYJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024

“Like Kamala Harris, I’ve been the underdog, underestimated, and had my success belittled. Women have to work ten times harder and still face questions about how we achieved success. I can’t stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one," she declared in an emotional speech.

She also called Trump’s remarks on protecting women’s rights and counted, “People like Donald Trump don’t believe women deserve rights. When those rights are threatened, he disappears."

Cardi B talks about Elon Musk

Conversely, the rapper slammed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his comments. Musk, a staunch Trump supporter, uploaded a video of Cardi B's rally performance and labelled her a "puppet." In a scathing response, the Bodak Yellow singer chastised the millionaire for oblivious to the American struggle.

“I’m not a puppet Elon… I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you," she wrote.

