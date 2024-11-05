Anushka Sharma shares UNSEEN photo of Virat Kohli, Akaay and Vamika | Check out

Anushka Sharma shared an adorable picture of Virat Kohli with their children, Vamika and Akaay, to celebrate his 36th birthday. This marks the first time the couple has publicly shared a photo of their son, Akaay, who was born earlier this year.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son Akaay FIRST photo OUT! netizens cant keep calm gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

In a touching Instagram message, Bollywoood actress Anushka Sharma wished Virat Kohli a happy 36th birthday. Anushka showered Virat with love by sharing a cute and unposed picture of him with his daughter Vamika and son Akaay. Anushka posted a photo of the couple's kid for the first time. Earlier this year, Akaay was welcomed. 

In the picture, Virat was holding his daughter Vamika in his arm and holding Akaay near to his chest while wearing a strapped baby holder. The three of them appeared to be having a great time. Virat was spotted sporting a hat, brown trousers, and a white t-shirt in casual attire. Anushka shared the photo with the a heart emoji and an emoji that wades off evil-eye.

Fans showed their admiration for the picture. Numerous social media users expressed their adoration in the comments area. One of the comments said, "Aww akaay and vami 😭." Another said, "King with Prince and Princess." "The day's best post!" said a third remark. A fourth user said, "So cute and adorable."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 after dating for a couple of years. In 2021, they welcomed Vamika and the couple was blessed with Akaay this year. 

Anushka's career in film

Regarding her career, Anushka has significantly distanced herself from Bollywood since 2018. Her most recent appearance was in Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She appeared in the movie Qala, which she co-produced, although she hasn't acted in a motion picture in years. The actress filmed the cricketer Jhulan Goswami biography, Chakda Xpress. But as of yet, there is no release date for the movie.

