    Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli launch non-profit initiative 'SeVVA'; check details

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the power couples of Cricwood (cricket and Bollywood). Both are known to fight for social causes, as they have recently launched a non-profit initiative.

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli continues to rule the heart of his fans with his fine batting skills and gameplay. At the same time, he is still famous for his personal life, mainly for his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma. The two are well-known as one of the power couples of Cricwood (cricket and Bollywood), who is also famous for fighting for social causes.

    On the same note, Virushka (nickname for Kohli and Anushka) has announced its new social non-profit venture, SeVVA. The couple came up with the development on Thursday, stating that it was to help the ones in need, as they are merging their respective foundations: Anushka Sharma Foundation and Virat Kohli Foundation.

    As per the couple’s statement: “In the words of Kahlil Gibran ‘For in truth it is life that gives unto life- while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness’. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible.”

    “SeVVA’s work won’t be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today. “The two of them together through SeVVA will be on the lookout to aid areas of concern that benefits society at large,” added Virushka’s statement.

    On their professional front, Kohli is coming off a One-Day International (ODI) series loss to Australia and will be preparing to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). As for Anushka, she has wrapped up the shooting for Chakda Express, which is in the post-production stage, where she will be portraying the life of legendary former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami, while the Prosit Roy-directed film would release on Netflix.

