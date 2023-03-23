Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill return home after India suffers ODI series loss against Australia - WATCH

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill will be joining their respective franchises for IPL 2023. Meanwhile, they have returned home from Chennai following India's ODI series defeat to Australia. Watch the video here.

Team India failed to keep up with the winning momentum at home, suffering a 1-2 series defeat in the just-concluded One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia. The third and final ODI at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai, which was the decider, saw the hosts falling short by 21 runs, ending their four-year unbeaten run in the format at home.

Meanwhile, immediately following the failure, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and young opener Shubman Gill returned to their homes from Chennai. Both cricketers were spotted at the airport. While Kohli was seen leaving the arrival gate at the Mumbai airport and getting into his car with some packet of sweets in his hand, Gill was spotted at the basement of the Chandigarh airport, walking to his car, preparing to travel to his home in Mohali. Watch our exclusive footage of the two arriving at the airports below:

As for the Chennai ODI, Australia defeated India by 21 runs to clinch the series 2-1. The visitors made a competitive 269 after opting to bat. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4/45) shone bright with the ball as the Kangaroos bundled out the Men in Blue for 248 in 49.1 overs.