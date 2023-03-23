Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill return home after India suffers ODI series loss against Australia - WATCH

    Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill will be joining their respective franchises for IPL 2023. Meanwhile, they have returned home from Chennai following India's ODI series defeat to Australia. Watch the video here.

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill return home after India suffers ODI series loss against Australia - WATCH-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    Team India failed to keep up with the winning momentum at home, suffering a 1-2 series defeat in the just-concluded One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia. The third and final ODI at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai, which was the decider, saw the hosts falling short by 21 runs, ending their four-year unbeaten run in the format at home.

    Meanwhile, immediately following the failure, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and young opener Shubman Gill returned to their homes from Chennai. Both cricketers were spotted at the airport. While Kohli was seen leaving the arrival gate at the Mumbai airport and getting into his car with some packet of sweets in his hand, Gill was spotted at the basement of the Chandigarh airport, walking to his car, preparing to travel to his home in Mohali. Watch our exclusive footage of the two arriving at the airports below:

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2023: 'ALL UP TO THE FRANCHISES' - ROHIT SHARMA ON PLAYER WORKLOAD MANAGEMENT

    As for the Chennai ODI, Australia defeated India by 21 runs to clinch the series 2-1. The visitors made a competitive 269 after opting to bat. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4/45) shone bright with the ball as the Kangaroos bundled out the Men in Blue for 248 in 49.1 overs.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: All up to the franchises - Rohit Sharma on player workload management (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'All up to the franchises' - Rohit Sharma on player workload management (WATCH)

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/4th ODI: Australia Adam Zampa 4-for hands India maiden home series loss in 4 years; fans upset-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th ODI: Zampa's 4-for hands India maiden home series loss in 4 years; fans upset

    INd vs AUS 2022-23: Thalaiva Virat - Kohli dances to Lungi Dance during Chennai/ 3rd ODI India vs Australia (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO)-ayh

    'Thalaiva Virat' - Kohli dances to 'Lungi Dance' during Chennai ODI vs Australia (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO)

    Why has India struggled to uncover a proper left-arm seamer since Zaheer Khan's retirement? Ravichandran Ashwin reveals-ayh

    Why has India struggled to uncover a proper left-arm seamer since Zaheer Khan's retirement? Ashwin reveals

    Major League Cricket Stephen Fleming to coach CSK Texas Super Kings; says team geared to make impact snt

    Major League Cricket: Fleming to coach Texas Super Kings; says team geared to make impact

    Recent Stories

    2023 BMW 5 Series teased ahead of October launch may get fully electric i5 variant here is what we know gcw

    2023 BMW 5 Series teased ahead of October launch, may get fully-electric i5 variant

    Truth is my God': Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma Gandhi after conviction in 'Modi surname' case AJR

    'Truth is my God': Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma Gandhi after conviction in 'Modi surname' case

    Disagree with court decision AAP offers rare support to Congress after Rahul Gandhi's sentencing

    'Disagree with court decision...' AAP offers rare support to Congress after Rahul Gandhi's sentencing

    Beethoven DNA analysis genome map Locks of hair reveals details into German composer cause of death centuries later snt

    Beethoven's DNA analysis: Locks of hair reveals details into cause of death centuries later

    PSEB 10th Exam: Punjab Board class 10th exam to begin on March 24; know guidelines, schedule - adt

    PSEB 10th Exam: Punjab board class 10th exam to begin on March 24; know guidelines, schedule

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon