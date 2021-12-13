  • Facebook
    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Haldi ceremony: Bride-to-be looks stunning in red salwar kameez [PHOTOS]

    First Published Dec 13, 2021, 7:44 PM IST
    Actress Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain's Haldi ceremony had taken place today. The couple will be getting married tomorrow. Take a look at all the pre-wedding festivities photos of the couple here.

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Haldi ceremony: Bride-to-be looks stunning in red salwar kameez [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Actress Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain have kickstarted their pre-wedding functions and have given their fans a glimpse of the celebration. After the much-awaited wedding of  Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the TV industry is all ready to see the wedding of the Pavitra Rishta actress. The actress recently had held a Haldi ceremony which was attended by her close friends. 
     

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Haldi ceremony: Bride-to-be looks stunning in red salwar kameez [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Ankita's good friend, actress Amruta Khanvilkar had taken to her Instagram stories to give a view of the festivities. She was also seen posing photos with the bride and the groom.
     

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Haldi ceremony: Bride-to-be looks stunning in red salwar kameez [PHOTOS] SCJ

    For the Haldi function, the actress was seen wearing a red suit with Haldi smeared all over her face. There was a video posted by a pap where the bride and groom were seen entering the wedding venue amid dhol and beats. The duo could be seen dancing with their guests and buddies. Also read: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's wedding: Check out bride's huge diamond solitaire ring (Inside Pictures)

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Haldi ceremony: Bride-to-be looks stunning in red salwar kameez [PHOTOS] SCJ

    To talk about the Haldi venue it was decorated with balloons with blue and white curtains.Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend since three years Vikaas Jain, aka Vicky Jain will be getting married in a few days time. The pair had started dating back in 2018, and now they are a pair officially. While the star pair has not yet officially confirmed their wedding date yet, their pre-wedding functions will be taking place. Also read: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain wedding: Actress twirls in pink lehenga during her pre-wedding ceremony; watch

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Haldi ceremony: Bride-to-be looks stunning in red salwar kameez [PHOTOS] SCJ

     Amid the midst of festivity, previously sadness has hit the Lokhande and Jain household, as the actress was admitted to the hospital.

    According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actress was admitted to the hospital after she sprained her leg. She was later discharged. The source had said that Ankita sprained her leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital. 

     The actress had validated the reports by posting a snap of her sprained leg on her Instagram stories. She was seen wearing a bandage on her right foot and was seen resting her leg. She wrote a caption that read, "Talk to my" with a feet emoji and had also tagged her husband-to-be, Vicky Jain.

