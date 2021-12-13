Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Haldi ceremony: Bride-to-be looks stunning in red salwar kameez [PHOTOS]

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain's Haldi ceremony had taken place today. The couple will be getting married tomorrow. Take a look at all the pre-wedding festivities photos of the couple here.

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain have kickstarted their pre-wedding functions and have given their fans a glimpse of the celebration. After the much-awaited wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the TV industry is all ready to see the wedding of the Pavitra Rishta actress. The actress recently had held a Haldi ceremony which was attended by her close friends.



Ankita's good friend, actress Amruta Khanvilkar had taken to her Instagram stories to give a view of the festivities. She was also seen posing photos with the bride and the groom.



For the Haldi function, the actress was seen wearing a red suit with Haldi smeared all over her face. There was a video posted by a pap where the bride and groom were seen entering the wedding venue amid dhol and beats. The duo could be seen dancing with their guests and buddies.

To talk about the Haldi venue it was decorated with balloons with blue and white curtains.Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend since three years Vikaas Jain, aka Vicky Jain will be getting married in a few days time. The pair had started dating back in 2018, and now they are a pair officially. While the star pair has not yet officially confirmed their wedding date yet, their pre-wedding functions will be taking place.