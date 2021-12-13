  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's wedding: Check out bride's huge diamond solitaire ring (Inside Pictures)

    TV actress Ankita Lokhande dressed in a blue dress, flaunts her engagement ring; she is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain this week. The marriage will take place tomorrow, December 14.
     

    Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's wedding: Check out bride's huge diamond solitaire ring (Inside Pictures) RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 5:53 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ankita Lokhande and her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain, who got engaged in a dreamy ceremony on December 12, are all set to get hitched this week. The actress is all kickstarting a new phase of her life soon. The pictures and videos of her wedding festivities are going viral, winning fans hearts.

    The ceremonies took place in Mumbai and many TV celebrities were part of the events. The Pavitra Rishta star was seen showing off her beautiful diamond engagement rock during the event. The ring will instantly grab the attention of social media users. 

    On Monday, Ankita and Vicky got engaged in the presence of their close family members and friends. Before that, we saw her Mehendi and sangeet pictures where she looked beautiful. The actress was wearing a beautiful pink embroidery lehenga with the same colour blouse. She opted for modest makeup with her hair curled. On the other hand, Vicky also wears a cream-coloured kurta and pyjama with an embroidery jacket.  A picture went viral where Ankita was seen dancing with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, showing the actress's bond and her in-laws.

    Also Read: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain wedding: Actress twirls in pink lehenga during her pre-wedding ceremony; watch

    One of the videos from last night party went viral where we can see the couple exchanging rings on the stage with fireworks and the guests cheering for them. 

    In another video Ankita and Vicky was seen talking about each other. Ankita said, “I am very lucky to have Vicky in my life. My life has become very easy because of him. The way he is, I am really grateful to God that he is my partner forever.” And later, Vicky too, sang praises for Ankira saying, “I have not much to say but I have things to show. I am a very expressive guy, I show my love towards her in front of the whole world...today, tomorrow and forever.”

    Also Read: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding dance is unmissable [VIDEO]


     

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2021, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sanya Malhotra-Fatima Sana Shaikh to be seen in Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur , read details SCJ

    Sanya Malhotra-Fatima Sana Shaikh to be seen in Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur , read details

    Harnaaz Sandhu says Chak de phatte India after winning Miss Universe 2021 crown Watch viral clip gcw

    'Chak de phatte, India': Harnaaz Sandhu after winning Miss Universe 2021 crown; Watch viral clip

    Happy birthday Taylor Swift: 5 songs of singer that talk about relationships SCJ

    Happy birthday Taylor Swift: 5 songs of singer that talk about relationships

    Alia Bhatt recreates Kareena Kapoor iconic Poo scene, starring Ranveer Singh Ibrahim Ali Khan watch drb

    Alia Bhatt recreates Kareena Kapoor’s iconic ‘Poo’ scene, starring Ranveer Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan; watch

    Miss Universe 2021: Lara Dutta proud of Harnaaz Sandhu congratulates her on being crowned drb

    Miss Universe 2021: Lara Dutta’s ‘proud’ of Harnaaz Sandhu; congratulates her on being crowned

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Quinton de Kock likely to miss 2nd, 3rd Test due to paternity leave-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Quinton de Kock likely to miss 2nd, 3rd Test due to paternity leave

    United Kingdom reports first death from Omicron variant of COVID Boris Johnson confirms gcw

    United Kingdom reports first death from Omicron variant of COVID-19, Boris Johnson confirms

    Australian opener David Warner rewarded for stellar T20 World Cup show named ICC Mens Player of the Month

    Australian opener David Warner rewarded for stellar T20 World Cup show; named ICC Men's Player of the Month

    PM Modi urges Indians to take 3 resolutions includes cleanliness creativity innovation uttar pradesh gcw

    'Cleanliness, creativity & innovation': PM Modi urges Indians to take up 3 resolutions

    Kamran Akmal pulls out of PSL after being demoted to silver category in players draft; what's next for him?-ayh

    Kamran Akmal pulls out of PSL after being demoted to silver category in players draft; what's next for him?

    Recent Videos

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon
    Formula One Abu Dhabi GP From F1 driver Jos Verstappen's son to 2021 champion look back at max verstappen journey

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after KBFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 26): SC East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 27): East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon