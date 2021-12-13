Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's wedding: Check out bride's huge diamond solitaire ring (Inside Pictures)

TV actress Ankita Lokhande dressed in a blue dress, flaunts her engagement ring; she is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain this week. The marriage will take place tomorrow, December 14.

Ankita Lokhande and her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain, who got engaged in a dreamy ceremony on December 12, are all set to get hitched this week. The actress is all kickstarting a new phase of her life soon. The pictures and videos of her wedding festivities are going viral, winning fans hearts.

The ceremonies took place in Mumbai and many TV celebrities were part of the events. The Pavitra Rishta star was seen showing off her beautiful diamond engagement rock during the event. The ring will instantly grab the attention of social media users.

On Monday, Ankita and Vicky got engaged in the presence of their close family members and friends. Before that, we saw her Mehendi and sangeet pictures where she looked beautiful. The actress was wearing a beautiful pink embroidery lehenga with the same colour blouse. She opted for modest makeup with her hair curled. On the other hand, Vicky also wears a cream-coloured kurta and pyjama with an embroidery jacket. A picture went viral where Ankita was seen dancing with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, showing the actress's bond and her in-laws.

One of the videos from last night party went viral where we can see the couple exchanging rings on the stage with fireworks and the guests cheering for them.

In another video Ankita and Vicky was seen talking about each other. Ankita said, “I am very lucky to have Vicky in my life. My life has become very easy because of him. The way he is, I am really grateful to God that he is my partner forever.” And later, Vicky too, sang praises for Ankira saying, “I have not much to say but I have things to show. I am a very expressive guy, I show my love towards her in front of the whole world...today, tomorrow and forever.”

