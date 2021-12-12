  • Facebook
    Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain wedding: Actress twirls in pink lehenga during her pre-wedding ceremony; watch

    The pre-wedding festivities of actress Ankita Lokhande with her beau Vivek Jain are underway. On Sunday, she danced with Vicky at their pre-wedding ceremonies.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 12, 2021, 5:05 PM IST
    The wedding season continues in Bollywood as popular actor Ankita Lokhande, who debuted in films with ‘Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi’ is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Vicky Jain.

    On Sunday, videos of Ankita Lokhande dancing with her soon-to-be husband, Vicky Jain during one of their pre-wedding festivities, started doing rounds on social media. The actress looked pretty in an onion pink lehenga with embroidery and motif all over it while Vicky complemented her in a white sherwani, as he matched the steps with his lady love. Their hand-crafted outfits have been designed by Siddhartha Bansal.

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s pre-wedding ceremonies are underway in Mumbai at a hotel. One of the functions was organized in an open setup on Sunday, with many claiming it to be a grand Mehendi and Haldi ceremony, and was decorated in hues of pink, yellow and orange.

    Several videos show the bride and groom-to-be in a jolly mood as they danced together to numerous Bollywood songs. Ankita Lokhande wore subtle make-up for the function with her hair, curled.

    In one of the videos that are there on social media, Vicky Jain is seen lifting Ankita Lokhande in his arms as they continue to dance their hearts out during their function. The video will surely make you go ‘aww’. The couple will reportedly be getting married at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt Hotel on December 14.

    Ankita Lokhande rose to fame after her television debut in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Pavitra Rishta’ which aired on Zee TV, years ago. In this, she played the female protagonist alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was the male lead in the show and also, Ankita Lokhande’s ex-boyfriend. Later, she debuted in the film industry with Kangana Ranaut’s directorial debut ‘Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi’.

    ALSO READ: Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande hospitalised before wedding, here's why

    Watch their videos here:


    ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande shares pre-wedding video, netizens remember Sushant Singh Rajput

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2021, 5:05 PM IST
