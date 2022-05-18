Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amy Jackson's love for boxing takes her to Las Vegas; sizzles at Canelo vs Bivol

    First Published May 18, 2022, 3:56 PM IST

    Amy Jackson recently attended the boxing bout between Canelo Alvarez and WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas.

    Amy Jackson's love for boxing is known to all. The Bollywood star, who posts videos of her practising, followed her passion for the sport to Las Vegas. The actress recently attended the boxing bout between Canelo Alvarez and WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. 

    Taking to Instagram, Amy Jackson posted a stunning photograph of her on the ringside of the clash held on May 7, 2022, which saw Dmitry Bivol defeats Canelo Álvarez by unanimous decision in a shocking upset.

    The Bollywood diva sizzled in a black sheer mesh dress with a glittering silver patchwork. Showing off her well-toned torso and legs, Amy accessorised her look with earrings and a watch. Apart from the photograph, she also shared a glimpse of the game.

    As for the fight, Canelo had three minutes to avoid disaster, one round to knock out Bivol and salvage what the world thought would've been an easy victory. 

    A minute into his final chance, the Mexican superstar fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend was being booed by a crowd that adored him. A minute later, the legendary Mike Tyson, sitting ringside, decided he had seen enough and left.

    Canelo wasn't going to pull off the miracle, and Bivol was stunningly too good. When the three minutes were up, after Bivol connected with a few more clean shots, the question was whether the three judges would steal a win for the star of Saturday night's show at T-Mobile Arena.

    Bivol won the fight, as he should have, though by a unanimous decision that was closer than it should've been. Each judge scored the fight 115-113 for Bivol (20-0, 11 knockouts).

    Meanwhile, Amy Jackson, who was last seen in Sankar's Robot 2.0 in 2018, often posts videos of her sweating it out as she practices kicks and punches as part of her fitness routine.

