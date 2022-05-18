WWE: Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out of RAW, creative difference reported

In what comes as a piece of shocking news for the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans, reigning Women’s Tag-Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi have reportedly walked out of RAW, quitting their championships. The two were scheduled to take on Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in the main event on RAW this Monday but left the building before the match, leading to a last-minute change by WWE. The promotion later released an official statement, apologising to the fans for not being able to deliver the scheduled main event. At the same time, backstage reports have revealed creative differences as the reason for the two walking out.

“During the broadcast, they [Sasha and Naomi] walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’s office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out. They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And, even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show whose characters are expected to perform their contract requirements,” said WWE in a statement.

Meanwhile, former WWE superstar Road Dogg said on Busted Open Radio, “For her [Naomi] for sure [it was risky], and it’s not that she’s less talented than Sasha either, because I believe the contrary is the truth. But, yeah, risky as far as who she’s with and where they’re at and all of that. But, I believe they would look at her as an individual talent and not lump her and [Jimmy] Uso together. But, it is risky for her because what will happen after this? You know what I mean? What’s going to — maybe she’s done. Maybe, she doesn’t want to work anymore. Maybe, they have got to nest the egg. Maybe, they want to hug some babies or something. You never know,”

On the other hand, PW’s Wade Keller commented, “What I can report is this is not a work. The people I communicated with directly in WWE tonight after RAW indicated that this was Sasha and Naomi were working together, but leaning a little more towards Sasha being the leader and them working each other up. Still, Sasha is leading the way in making this decision.”