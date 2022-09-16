Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh viral MMS TRUTH: Bhojpuri actress' steamy video LEAKED online; FAKE or REAL?

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 2:52 PM IST

    Fans are finding it difficult to accept that the girl in the Akshara Singh MMS video is indeed Akshara or if she has been altered. The girl's name and the authenticity of the MMS video have not yet been confirmed. 

    Another actress has fallen prey to the MMS controversy after Lock Upp star Anjali Arora. A big uproar about the girl's identity was caused by disclosing a private film belonging to Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh. 
     

    In the video, a male and a girl can be seen in an inappropriate relationship. Fans find it difficult to accept that the girl in the video is Akshara or that she has been transformed since the video has spread like wildfire online. 
     

    The girl's name and the integrity of the MMS video have not yet been confirmed. While reacting to the controversy, Akshara sobbed and questioned why the Bhojpuri industry was so "cheap."
     

    After giving several memorable performances in movies, television series, and music videos, Akshara Singh has established a following among the general public. 
     

    Regarding her MMS incident, Akshara has not yet issued a remark. Additionally, a previous video of her sobbing and criticising the shoddy mindset of the Bhojpuri industry has become very popular.

    On the "Bigg Boss OTT" reality series, which Karan Johar hosts, Akshara was most recently spotted at work. Also Read: (Video) Check out Deepika Padukone's closet; actress is all set for thrift SALE- take a look

    After being eliminated alongside Millind Gaba, she referred to the show as "biassed and determined." After the performance, she appeared in several music videos as well. Also Read: Pictures: Urfi Javed trolled for showing bra and underwear at a movie screening

