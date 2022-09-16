(Video) Check out Deepika Padukone's closet; actress is all set for thrift SALE- take a look

Check out Deepika Padukone's charity closet edit, which has some chic and current clothing for this month.



While bringing the fresh and the most trending fashion styles after following 25 Edits of The Deepika Padukone Closet, the actor and philanthropist unveiled a fresh look for the beloved charity sale initiative, #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset featuring her personal wardrobe favourites for fans, fashion lovers, and climate-conscious shoppers alike.



As Deepika combed through her possessions to create monthly collections for fans, she used Instagram to reveal the new feel of the secondhand thrift sale. (VIDEO)



A sneak peak at the closet building process was provided in a teaser post last week, and a new Drop went up for sale on her website today.



The actress was spotted expressing her greatest desire for the new line of brand-new shoes, accessories, and other items that had been lovingly chosen.

She posted an image with the caption: "With love, and for a Cause…💕 The latest drop of #TheDeepikaPaduoneCloset is now live, with new pieces up on the Third Thursday of every month exclusively on www.deepikapadukone.com/closet

