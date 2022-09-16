Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Video) Check out Deepika Padukone's closet; actress is all set for thrift SALE- take a look

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

    Check out Deepika Padukone's charity closet edit, which has some chic and current clothing for this month.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While bringing the fresh and the most trending fashion styles after following 25 Edits of The Deepika Padukone Closet, the actor and philanthropist unveiled a fresh look for the beloved charity sale initiative, #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset featuring her personal wardrobe favourites for fans, fashion lovers, and climate-conscious shoppers alike. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As Deepika combed through her possessions to create monthly collections for fans, she used Instagram to reveal the new feel of the secondhand thrift sale. (VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A sneak peak at the closet building process was provided in a teaser post last week, and a new Drop went up for sale on her website today. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress was spotted expressing her greatest desire for the new line of brand-new shoes, accessories, and other items that had been lovingly chosen.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She posted an image with the caption: "With love, and for a Cause…💕 The latest drop of #TheDeepikaPaduoneCloset is now live, with new pieces up on the Third Thursday of every month exclusively on www.deepikapadukone.com/closet Also Read: Pictures: Urfi Javed trolled for showing bra and underwear at a movie screening

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    I hope you guys like it as much as we’ve enjoyed curating it!💕" The sale raises funds for the "Counselling Assist" assist initiative launched by Live Love Laugh Foundation to provide free counselling services and promote mental health. When purchased preloved over newly manufactured, the latest drop saves over  1.3 lakh litres of water, and over 150 kg of carbon - making it a powerful initiative for the environment as well! Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Shah Rukh Khan to appear with wife Gauri?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan show to premiere on THIS date here is when and where you can watch it drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s show to premiere on THIS date; here’s when and where you can watch it

    Probe against 'Sairat' actor Suraj Pawar in an alleged cheating case drb

    Probe against 'Sairat' actor Suraj Pawar in an alleged cheating case

    Nick Jonas Birthday Before Priyanka Chopra singer actor was in love with these women drb

    Nick Jonas Birthday: Before Priyanka Chopra, singer-actor was in love with these women

    Justin Bieber India tour cancelled Here is the reason drb

    Justin Bieber’s India tour cancelled? Here’s the reason

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case I am a victim says Nora Fatehi to EOW drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ‘I am a victim’, says Nora Fatehi to EOW

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi s 72nd birthday Delhi restaurant to launch 56 inch Modi ji thali gcw

    PM Modi's 72nd birthday: Delhi restaurant to launch '56-inch Modi ji' thali

    Meet the eight Namibian cheetahs that will roar in India drb

    Meet the eight Namibian cheetahs that will run on the Indian grasslands after 70 years

    football europa league sheriff vs man united Cristiano Ronaldo 'happy' to be back on scoring sheet fans await 700th club career goal snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo 'happy' to be back on scoring sheet; fans await Man United icon's 700th club career goal

    'Constant embarrassment': Putin laughs as Pak PM struggles to wear headphones during SCO Summit AJR

    'Constant embarrassment': Putin laughs as Pak PM struggles to wear headphones during SCO Summit

    Nick Jonas' Kerala connection: Singer's link with Kumarakom, Kottayam district - Fans should know RBA

    Nick Jonas' Kerala connection: Singer's link with Kumarakom, Kottayam district - Fans should know

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon