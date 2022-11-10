Akshara Singh sexy video: Bhojpuri actress and Pawan Singh's naughty song ‘Paatar Chhitar’ from goes VIRAL

Bhojpuri sexy video: The bold song of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's sensual bedroom romance received 22 million views up till now.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

In the Bhojpuri film business, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are among the most charismatic couples.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

On social media, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs continue to become popular. The song "Paatar Chhitar" is attracting listeners' attention on YouTube. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Fans love Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song. The song is sung by Pawan Singh and Honey B.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song Patar Chhitar Chotaki Jahajiya from the film Sarkar Raj is written by Manoj Matalbi Music and directed by Chotte Baba.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The duo gave a fantastic dancing performance to the tune. On social media, this song is spreading quickly, and internet users like this couple's relationship. 22 million people have seen the video as of this writing. This song is spreading like wildfire.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

There is a sizable fan base for Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh. This couple's fans like seeing them together. Also Read: 'How fu****g iconic...' Urfi Javed fumes over FIR filed against her

Photo Courtesy: YouTube