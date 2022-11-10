Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh sexy video: Bhojpuri actress and Pawan Singh's naughty song ‘Paatar Chhitar’ from goes VIRAL

    Bhojpuri sexy video: The bold song of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's sensual bedroom romance received 22 million views up till now.

    In the Bhojpuri film business, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are among the most charismatic couples.

    On social media, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs continue to become popular. The song "Paatar Chhitar" is attracting listeners' attention on YouTube. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Fans love Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song. The song is sung by Pawan Singh and Honey B.

    The song Patar Chhitar Chotaki Jahajiya from the film Sarkar Raj is written by Manoj Matalbi Music and directed by Chotte Baba.

    The duo gave a fantastic dancing performance to the tune. On social media, this song is spreading quickly, and internet users like this couple's relationship. 22 million people have seen the video as of this writing. This song is spreading like wildfire.
     

    There is a sizable fan base for Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh. This couple's fans like seeing them together. Also Read: 'How fu****g iconic...' Urfi Javed fumes over FIR filed against her

    This couple's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing. Also Read: Fit to Fat: Kartik Aaryan's trainer on actor gaining 14kgs for Freddy

