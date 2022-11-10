Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fit to Fat: Kartik Aaryan's trainer on actor gaining 14kgs for Freddy

    Freddy: It has been difficult for Kartik Aaryan to change his body in order to fit the role of a new character who is a dentist named Dr. Freddy Ginwala.

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 3:17 PM IST

    Without a question, Kartik Aaryan deserves all the credit for bringing the box office back to life in the post-pandemic period with the huge success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He is now poised to wow audiences in the same year in a brand-new role for his forthcoming film, "Freddy." 

    The celebrity has already begun to win over the public with the movie's first teaser while also displaying a complete arc in his acting, going from playing the comical character of Rooh Baba to an intense, introverted, yet hysterical dentist, Dr. Freddy Ginwala. In terms of physique metamorphosis, the celebrity has found it difficult to step into the shoes of a new role.

    Kartik was under the guidance of celebrity fitness trainer Samir Jaura, who recently spoke with a recent daily, stating, "Kartik is someone with a genetically lean body, so when he was required to gain around 14 kilos for Freddy, we knew it is going to be a task. But his dedication is next level! He was able to achieve the look well in time, following disciplined routine workouts and the right diet plan. Putting on kilos requires a well supervise diet

    The budding sensation told the newspaper, "One of the most intriguing and unexpected screenplays I've ever read was for Freddy. I was so eager to portray this part that even though I would have to put on weight in addition to other preparations, I could not worry at the time. Additionally, attempting to gain that much weight at once was challenging. But thanks to Samir's guidance, we met the deadline and, happily, everyone on the team was pleased with the outcome."

    The recently released Freddy teaser has already begun to produce instances of its popularity. Given that it has been trending at No. 1 since its release, it is undoubtedly one of the teasers with the most views of the year. Kartik's unexpected new appearance, which garnered a lot of praise from both the public and the critics as the actor gives you goosebumps with his screen presence in the trailer, quickly became the talk of the town.

    Additionally, on the professional front, Kartik will be seen in Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan's unnamed next in addition to Freddy, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2nd. Because its release, the attention-grabbing sneak peek has become the talk of the town, especially since the face of comedy and romance is out there chilling you to the bone with just his grin as he works with Freddy to explore a brand-new, more darker realm and genre.

    Freddy's initial appearance revealed that it will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2nd of this year. In addition to this, the actor has scheduled appearances in Shehzada, Satyaprem ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan's untitled.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 3:17 PM IST
