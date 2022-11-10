Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'How fu****g iconic...' Urfi Javed fumes over FIR filed against her

    Urfi Javed has reacted to a recent FIR lodged against her in Delhi. The actor also criticised several celebrities including comedian Sunil Pal whom she claims are gaining publicity at her cost.

    How fu****g iconic... Urfi Javed fumes over FIR filed against her drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    Urfi Javed has landed herself in midst of legal controversies after an anonymous complaint was registered against her in Delhi. The complainant had objected to Urfi for "publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form”, reportedly. The complaint was filed against her for the music video ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori’, which was released online in October.

    The actor who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT has several times been attacked for her sartorial choices. Recently, comedian Sunil Pal had taken a jibe at the actor’s fashion and public appearances, saying that she purposely wear such 'absurd' clothing to grab attention. 

    Now, Urfi Javed had finally opened up on the FIR lodged against her along with reacting to the comments made by Sunil Pal on her. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Urfi schooled all those naysayers including Pal, saying that they are trying to gain media attention at her cost.

    "It is so fu****g ironic, yeh log mujhe bolte hai that I want publicity, and these are the same people who are using my name to get publicity and attention," said Urfi Javed in the video.

    Take a look at the video here:

    Adding more, Urfi Javed said, "Kisi rapists ke upar itne FIR nahi ho rahe... jitna mujhe par ho rahe hai. How fu*****g ironic. People are bothered by what I wear, and they complain about it. This is not Afghanistan or the Taliban. Do you want to live like that? Do you want to control what women should wear? Please, f**k off."

    Recently, comedian Sunil Pal called Urfi Javed ‘pagal’ for her fashion. He reportedly thanked those who filed a complaint against the actor saying, “ye Urfi Javed pagla gayi h kya?” He further reportedly said, “I don’t like the way she is playing with our holy Muslim name.”

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed, who was last seen in ‘Haye Haye Ye Majburi’ music video, will soon be seen in the reality TV show ‘Splitsvilla X4’. This season, the show will be hosted by actor Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. Rannvijay Singh, who previously used to host it along with Sunny, will not be seen in the latest season of the show. Recently, the makers also shared a promo video of Splitsvilla which also featured Urfi.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 3:05 PM IST
