    Aditi Hundia SEXY Pictures: 10 times Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend rocked the traditional look

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 6:04 PM IST

    Ahead of the WTC Final between India and Australia, here's a look at 10 traditional looks Ishan Kishan’s rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia, winner of Femina Miss India Rajasthan 2017, rocked on multiple occasions.

    Image Credit: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Even as all eyes remain on whether wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan will be in India's playing XI against Australia for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval, starting on Wednesday, here's a look at 10 traditional looks that his rumoured girlfriend, Aditi Hundia, rocked on several occasions.

    Image Credit: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Ishan Kishan’s rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia is an Indian model who was crowned as the winner of Femina Miss India Rajasthan in 2017. She gained further recognition when she was crowned as Miss Diva Supranational 2018, earning the right to represent India in the Miss Supranational 2018 international pageant held in Poland. 

    Image Credit: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Ishan Kishan’s rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia has been involved in various modelling and promotional activities in India. In this photograph, the model looks stunning in a navy blue anarkali dress.

    Image Credit: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    On one occasion, the Indian wicket-keeper’s rumoured girlfriend, Aditi Hundia, posted this gorgeous picture on herself in a purple salwar kameez with white embroidery work on it.

    Image Credit: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    In this Instagram photograph, Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia looks classy in a sizzling peach transparent saree. The model from Rajasthan paired it with a stunning blouse and accessorised her look with a matching clutch purse.

    Image Credit: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Indian wicket-keeper, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia looks beautiful donning a black and gold coloured traditional outfit. The model paired her look with stunning earrings and left her hair open in this photograph.

    Image Credit: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured girlfriend looks stunning in a multi-coloured traditional Kurti in this photograph. The gorgeous model accessorised her look with stunning earrings and kangans. She also carried a black and gold purse along with her outfit.

    Image Credit: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    In this photograph, Mumbai Indian's opener Ishan Kishan’s rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia shows off her curves in a gorgeous pink and orange lehenga choli, paired with a shiffon dupatta.

    Image Credit: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    On one occasion, Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend, shows off her traditional look in a peach coloured lehenga choli, accessorised with stunning jewellery.

    Image Credit: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Left-hand opening batter, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia flaunted her gorgeous look on one occasion in a lovely red and orange traditional Indian outfit.

    Image Credit: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    In one Instagram post, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia flaunted her stunning figure in a gorgeous peacock green choli and magenta coloured lehenga. The model paired her look with a purple dupatta and blue-gold earrings and neckwear.

