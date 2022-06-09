Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 super hot pics of Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured lover, that will wow you

    First Published Jun 9, 2022, 9:40 PM IST

    As Ishan Kishan gave a smashing performance in the IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I, take a lot of hot pictures of his rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia.

    Image: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan had an explosive start to the T20I home series against South Africa as he slammed an impressive 76 runs off 48 balls at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Thursday.

    Image: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    While the Men in Blue, led by Rishabh Pant, take on the Proteas in a 5-match series, Indian fans will be hoping for the Mumbai Indians star to continue his stellar show. Meanwhile, we wonder what Ishan's rumoured girlfriend would have to say. While we leave you guessing, here's a look at some stunning and hot pictures of the former Miss India finalist.

    Image: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Rumours about Aditi Hundia and Ishan Kishan have been going on for a while now. The buzz around says that the two are romantically involved with each other but have not yet confirmed it publicly.

    Image: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    While Ishan Kishan is a known face in the cricketing world, including the international formats, Aditi Hundia is no less of a star. The cricketer’s rumoured girlfriend is a former beauty pageant.

    Image: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Aditi Hundia was adjudged as Miss Supranational 2018. But before being crowned with this title, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured girlfriend was a finalist of Miss India 2017.

    Image: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    This Indian beauty has not restricted herself only to the world of modelling and beauty pageants. In fact, Aditi Hundia is an entrepreneur as well. She runs her very own fashion label by the name of ‘Label Aditi Hundia’.

    Image: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Aditi Hundia’s clothing brand is inclined towards trendy Indian wear with a hint of modernity in its designs. Each piece of her fashion label reflects her own personal style.

    Image: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Coming back to the rumoured relationship of Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia, the two have often indulged in online PDA. Aditi Hundia had also once posted an image with Ishan Kishan wherein she’s showing off her back in a backless halter black-coloured top while Ishan clicked their mirror selfie.

